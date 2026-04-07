Benny Maverick’s latest project Valencia an ode to his mom

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Benny Maverick takes a deep dive into the highs and lows of his journey to the top with a new album, Valencia, named after his mother.

He unpacks to Sowetan how his tenacious spirit comes from his mother.

What was the inspiration behind Valencia?

Creating Valencia taught me that everything I am today is rooted in where I come from. It made me reflect on my journey… the highs, setbacks, growth and realisation of how much of my strength comes from my mother. It reminded me that purpose is bigger than making music. It’s about telling real stories and creating something that lasts beyond the moment.

Why was giving your mother her flowers while she can still smell them important?

It was everything. My mother represents strength, sacrifice, and unconditional love. Naming the album Valencia was my way of honouring her while she’s still here to experience it. Too often, we wait until it’s too late to celebrate the people who shaped us; this project is me making sure I don’t miss that moment.

The album blends soulful Afro-house and amapiano with global rhythms. Take us through that creative process.

It was intentional. Afro-house is home; that’s my foundation. But I also wanted the music to travel, to connect globally without losing its identity. That balance between local authenticity and global appeal is something I carry through in everything I do.

Benny Maverick. (Supplied)

You referenced old-school compilations like Fresh House Flava and Soul Candi; how did those influence the album?

Those compilations shaped my musical ear from a young age. They taught me about groove, emotion and depth. With Valencia, I wanted to bring that feeling back… that warmth and soul but present it in a modern, refined way. That’s where the “expensive” feel comes from; it’s intentional, detailed and rooted in real music.

Your single, Uyadladla, has seen major success. What makes the track resonate with listeners?

Because of its honesty and feeling. It has that nostalgic element but still feels fresh. People connect with music that feels real and Uyadladla does that. It also translates well into a live environment, which is important because a big part of this journey is bringing the music to life on stage.

How did the collaborators make Valencia come to live?

Every collaborator brought a different energy and perspective. From Triple X Da Ghost, Effected, Ntwana R, JazzWrld, Thukuthela, Orchid Musiq, to Aidah ... each person added something unique to the sound. That diversity is what gives Valencia its richness; it’s layered, textured and represents different voices coming together.