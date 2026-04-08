Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson talks new role in film Destroying Desmond

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Actress Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson has stepped back into the spotlight with Destroying Desmond — a chaotic, comedic film that blends friendship, revenge and distinctly South African humour.

While the project was shot in early 2024, long before she became a second-time mom, the daughter of famous parents Connie Ferguson and Neo Matsunyane opens up to Sowetan about the new film, being a second-time mother, and more.

How did you juggle filming Destroying Desmond and being a new mom?

Playing the lead was an absolute joy. We shot the film at the beginning of 2024, before I was pregnant. I received a message saying, “Listen, we’re doing this film, this is what it’s about — are you game?” I said, “Yes, absolutely.” I had such a blast shooting it and that energy really translated on screen.

Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson. (Supplied.)

How was it like filming it?

The entire film was shot on location in Joburg, which made for a fairly smooth shoot. From the very beginning, seeing who was cast [Jesse Suntele, Pearl Thusi, Bokang Phelane, Primo Baloyi] in each role and going through table reads… the cast and crew gelled exceptionally well. That synergy not only made us work efficiently but also ensured we had a lot of fun on set.

Tell us about your character, Mello.

She’s a designer. Without giving too much away, the three women in Desmond’s life are all his exes. In the first look, a psychic predicts that when these women leave his life he will be blessed with riches, and that’s exactly what happens, until we discover that we were, in a manner of speaking, “cursed”. From there, the story unfolds into the chaotic journey that becomes Destroying Desmond. On a very basic level, it’s somewhat reminiscent of John Tucker Must Die.

How was it like working with Jesse Suntele?

Jesse is like family to me; he’s my boy and a good friend. Working together in this space was funny because, on one hand, we were doing it as friends, but then seeing the character he was playing, I thought, “Oh my God, no wonder they hate you”.

He executed it brilliantly, though, bringing a wholesome energy that genuinely surprises people. You want to dislike him and then you realise what’s really going on.

Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson. (Supplied)

Your second-born just turned one — how is that journey?

I’m excited and a little nervous because he’s now moving, walking and has grown noticeably naughtier in such a short span of time. After all, he’s a human being; he has to evolve, to grow into himself and find his own way. But overall, he’s doing well.

What are your hopes for the future of the industry?

We need to keep fighting, no matter how exhausting it is. This is our bread and butter. People don’t enter this industry with a backup plan; we were taught to go big or go home. Unfortunately, the industry isn’t supported as it should be, particularly in black families, where pursuing the arts is often seen as a hobby rather than a viable career.

Yet, we have immense talent and people who are hungry to work. What’s needed is a complete reset — back to basics. We should create work because it’s good, not just because it’s marketable. Audiences are tired of the same stories.

What’s next?

I’ve hit the ground running. My baby is old enough now for me to go back into the grind full-time. I’m also creating my own things, things I’m passionate about. I want to have fun in this industry, whether it’s being myself or playing a character. I’ve taken my rest, I’ve taken my year off, and now I’m back.