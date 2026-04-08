LISTEN | Lindelani Mkhize apologises for Joyous Celebration fallout

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Amid a public legal dispute, Joyous Celebration co-founder Lindelani Mkhize has apologised to the country and supporters of the gospel group, acknowledging their internal challenges should never have unfolded in the public eye.

Speaking exclusively to Sowetan, Mkhize struck a reflective tone, admitting the handling of the situation has fallen short of what the brand represents.

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“Personally I’d love to apologise to the country, to Joyous friends. We shouldn’t be dealing with our issues in the media. It’s not how we should be dealing with issues,” he said.

“This, however, doesn’t start with us to have challenges, issues or difficulties regarding a business thing. We really shouldn’t have taken it out there. But I guess it happened. It is what it is. But we know and we believe the brand is bigger than the disputes and everything.

“The brand Joyous is bigger than all of us. It’s even bigger than whatever disputes we might be having as directors of Joyous Celebration.”

Mkhize has recent traded serious financial misconduct allegations with long-time partners Jabu Hlongwane and Mthunzi Namba.

The drama started with a formal complaint lodged by Hlongwane and Namba, accusing Mkhize of financial mismanagement and failure to disclose and account for company money which led to a R1m tax demand from the South African Revenue Service in 2024.

They also alleged Mkhize spent more than R1m on personal travel. Mkhize has denied the allegations and accused Hlongwane of blocking access to financial records and acting unilaterally in managing the group’s finances. The matter is now before court.

We have to be strong. We have to deal with what we have to deal with. But whatever is happening is not bigger than the brand. The brand is bigger than all of us — Lindelani Mkhize, Joyous Celebration co-founder

Against the legal backdrop, Mkhize emphasised the much-anticipated 30/30 anniversary tour will proceed without disruptions. The tour will run in Johannesburg from April 30 to May 3 at the Johannesburg Theatre before expanding into a nationwide run across all nine provinces. Tickets for the Johannesburg leg are available, with further dates expected to be announced soon.

Preparations for the milestone production have been under way for months, with rehearsals continuing despite the ongoing tensions. “We’ve been rehearsing for the past two months. It will be Joyous Celebration in the current cast, [joined by] the alumni and friends of Joyous Celebration,” Mkhize said.

Joyous Celebration co-founders Lindelani Mkhize, Mthunzi Namba and Jabu Hlongwane. (Supplied by PR (Khanya PR)) ((Khanya PR)

While the dispute has cast a spotlight on internal divisions, Mkhize maintained the team is focused, resilient and coping well. “We have to be strong. We have to deal with what we have to deal with. But whatever is happening is not bigger than the brand. The brand is bigger than all of us.”

Addressing public concern, Mkhize framed the dispute as a natural part of any long-standing partnership. “It happens that people at some point in life start seeing things differently. There’s nothing wrong with that. People need to be mature to create and find ways of dealing with differences,” he said.

“We are not the first ones to have a dispute. We will deal with that and move on.”

Joyous Celebration. Picture Credit: Supplied

Mkhize said he hopes the outcome of the legal process will protect what Joyous Celebration represents. “[My hopes are that] it shouldn’t affect the brand. This is no longer for us. It might have been started by us, but it no longer belongs to us. It belonged to the country. It belonged to the fans.

“I’m sure most of them don’t like or appreciate what they’re seeing among us. I really hope they will win at the end of the day.”