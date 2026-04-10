LISTEN | Bobby Blanco steps into his TV era with She Is DJ

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Bobby Blanco is living his best TV life, and he’s not holding back. The media personality is now the face of She Is DJ on SABC 1, a docu-reality series that’ll give viewers a front-row seat to the daily grind, beats, and glow-ups of 13 of the country’s hottest female DJs.

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A familiar face on local screens, Blanco first garnered popularity on Boity’s Own Your Throne before becoming a recurring cast member on Nadia Nakai’s Beyond Bragga. Now, he’s stepping into his own spotlight — not just as a personality, but as a presenter navigating a fast-paced and evolving career.

Speaking to Sowetan, Blanco shared insights into the show, his growth and the intense schedule that now defines his life.

Bobby Blanco. (KINGRAPHY)

You’ve just landed your own reality TV show − how does that feel?

It’s crazy. It’s a dark reality. And what makes it even more surreal is that the show is coming right after I finish another production. It’s intense, but everything is happening at the perfect time.

How does it feel seeing your growth on television?

It’s amazing. I’ve noticed that producers love me for who I am, and that’s incredibly validating. People try to bash me on social media saying I’m everywhere, but if there’s an opportunity, I grab it. I’m evolving, and I plan to keep growing bigger and stronger with every step.

How did you manage such a demanding schedule?

I’ve never been so overwhelmed in my life. The first couple of weeks were intense. I once had a moment where I was sitting in my car, and I genuinely felt the weight of everything all at once. A tear even dropped.

But I reminded myself that this is what I prayed for. If I have to sleep four hours a day, I will show up and do it.

Tell us about the concept of the show.

The show follows a day in the life of a female DJ. Each episode focuses on a different female artist; from how they start their day, prepare for gigs, and ultimately perform. It’s about vibing with them and understanding their world. SABC 1 is intentional about empowering women, and this show celebrates that.

It’s incredible to see their talent, their resilience, and how they juggle motherhood, careers, and all the other demands of life. It’s a reminder that this industry is no longer male-dominated — women have power here, and it’s inspiring to witness.

Bobby Blanco. (KINGRAPHY)

What’s next for you?

The next step is taking it international… performing on proper stages in Ibiza, a European summer tour, and LA. I manifest these things, and everything that’s happened in my life has been a result of envisioning it first. I’m ready to take my energy to the world.

Who would you love to play alongside?

I see myself playing next to Black Coffee. It’s going to be explosive. Just last week, I played with DBN Gogo for her 24 Hour world record gig and it was amazing.

What’s the most unexpected thing that’s happened on set?

Durban blew my mind. While shooting, I met a group of local property owners who offered their properties to me just to promote them. I never imagined reality TV would open doors like that, and it’s a reminder that opportunities often show up in the most unexpected ways.

If you weren’t in TV and music, what would you be doing?

I’d probably be running a lifestyle brand or even experimenting with food — something creative where I could still connect with people.