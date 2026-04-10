Skeem Saam star Nozi Langa to take over TV screens as Mmaphefo on Emzini

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Actor Nozi Langa-Malao has returned to the small screen after a two-year hiatus by reprising her breakout role of Glenda in Skeem Saam and scoring an exciting new TV role.

She will next play Mmaphefo in e.tv’s new daily drama, Emzini.

Ahead of the premiere next Monday, Langa-Malao speaks to Sowetan about taking time off to focus on motherhood.

How would you describe the evolution of your career?

It sort of feels like I’m getting my feet wet again. In the same breath, I feel like I have a long way to go in terms of where I‘d want to see my career. It’s exciting to embody a new role, but it also feels as though it’s just the beginning of a road that I still need to flesh out and refine.

What has it been like returning to Glenda?

Reprising Glenda has felt a little bit easy because I’m quite familiar with her. Physically, I’ve changed, so adjusting my wardrobe has been fun. She’s also in a different space now; she’s grown.

Storyline-wise, it’s been interesting because she’s exploring more in her love life. We’re seeing a different side of her, which is not necessarily my favourite, but it’s been fun to explore.

Nozi Langa-Malao. (Supplied)

How has Glenda evolved since we last saw her?

She’s come back trying to prove she can be a good person. When she left, she wasn’t on good terms with a lot of people. Now she’s trying to return to the Glenda that people first met. But she doesn’t have a long time to keep playing that “sweet girl”. There are challenges that test who she really is.

Who is Mmaphefo?

She’s from rural Limpopo and comes to Joburg looking for a better life. She starts as a cleaner at a club called Emzini and slowly finds her way. The big question is whether she can handle the pressure of Joburg without going against her values. She meets all kinds of trouble and people with money, and that tests her choices.

How does Mmaphefo differ from Glenda?

Mmaphefo is playful. Glenda takes herself a little too seriously, and I do too. Mmaphefo has forced me to come out of my shell. She exists in a more comedic world, which I’ve never had the opportunity to explore before.

Do you feel pressure being part of a new production?

Yes, I definitely feel pressure because we’re creating something new. It takes time to find your feet as a cast and to build that synergy. I’m hoping people will give us a bit of grace as we settle into the story. But I do believe people will be glued to their screens.

What was it like returning after your break?

It was a quiet two years. I wasn’t working full-time, but I kept auditioning and trying. It was hard finding my rhythm as a mom and adjusting after giving birth.

How has motherhood shaped you?

Life as a mom has been such a blessing. You think you’re prepared and then you realise you’re not, but you find your rhythm. It’s so beautiful. The love I get from my son, Khotso, and how happy my home is… I would do it all over again.

Why does it still feel like the beginning after 10 years?

I started on Skeem Saam with heavy momentum, but as time went on, things shifted, and I did other productions. Now being back full-time, with a demanding storyline and also being a mom, it feels like I’m starting again… but in a different, more intentional way.