The Quick Interview | Thabo X lives childhood dream on Morning Live debut

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Broadcaster Thabo Sandisile Xaba − popularly known as Thabo X − says his addition as the new sports anchor on Morning Live is a full circle moment. Known as a popular voice on youth radio station Y, the 29-year-old now gets to fulfil a childhood dream of working with veteran broadcasters Leanne Manas and Sakina Kamwendo on a show he grew up watching. He speaks to Sowetan about it.

Sowetan: How was it like making your debut on Morning Live last week?

Thabo Xaba: It was exciting, but also incredibly nerve-wracking because of the platform I was stepping into. It’s essentially the number one breakfast news show. Meeting Leanne Manas, who is an absolute legend and someone I used to watch, added to that pressure. But for whatever reason, my confidence was through the roof. The debut went so well that I didn’t stutter. Compared to my first radio show at YFM or my first time on eNCA, this felt different. I was very assured in what I was doing.

Morning Live's new sport anchor Thabo Sandisile Xaba. (Supplied)

Sowetan: How was it like bidding farewell to eNCA?

Xaba: It was bittersweet. I built a really good rapport with the staff: journalists, anchors and crew and developed respectful relationships with many people. Not a lot of people actually believed I was leaving, which speaks to how close we all were. The people I’ll miss the most, ironically, are the makeup ladies. I loved them. Sometimes I’d go there just to sit and talk about life.

Sowetan: How would you describe a sports presenting career?

Xaba: It’s about knowing and loving sport. You can’t do this if you’re not a fan. People who know me know how much I love sport. I played rugby, I rowed, I did athletics, and I even continued rowing in university. Sport is a culture and a passion. You can only present it well if you genuinely love it. Otherwise, it shows.

Sowetan: What has been a career highlight?

Xaba: Everything in my career came second-time. It was delayed, very delayed, but never denied. I started in campus radio at VUT FM around 2016 and stayed for four years, then had to find work because campus radio doesn’t pay. Covid-19 happened, I lost my job, and then moved into corporate. Then YFM’s Be The Next Presenter came along. I entered, won, and got my job. I started on the graveyard slot and eventually moved into the shows I do now. With eNCA, I just shot my shot. I knew my sport; they gave me a chance, and a year later SABC trusted me too.

Sowetan: How is it like joining Morning Live?

Xaba: The entire Morning Live team is incredible. Vusiwe Ngcobo has been great help. I’ve also followed her work closely. Sakina Kamwendo is incredible. Her knowledge of sport has been a huge learning curve for me. With Leanne Manas, I told her I used to watch her as a kid in Orlando West. After my first broadcast, she said, “I see why you’re here,” and told me she’s always available if I need advice. She really guided me on my first and second day, showing me where to stand and move.

Sowetan: What do you think is missing in sports broadcasting?

Xaba: I’d like to see more coverage of niche sports that don’t always get attention. I used to row, and it’s not the most popular sport, but it’s incredible. The same goes for water polo; there are very talented athletes there.