Inimba star Nasiphi Ntabeni finds freedom through her craft

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Actor Nasiphi Ntabeni has come a long way since her victory on acting competition show The Final Cut and starring in Isidingo. Now she has viewers glued onto their TV screen playing Ntsiki Mabandla in Inimba. Sowetan gets to know her.

Sowetan: How long have you been in entertainment?

Nasiphi Ntabeni: Since 2016, but my journey started in 2008 through theatre. Theatre really shaped me. It taught me discipline, respect for the craft and how to fully embody a character. Those early years gave me a strong foundation, so by the time I moved into television, I understood the work and what it demands.

Sowetan: What was your breakout role?

Ntabeni: My breakthrough came after The Final Cut, which gave me visibility and opened doors. That opportunity led to me being cast on Isidingo and that is where things started to shift. It felt like my foot was finally in the door and I could start building a sustainable career.

Sowetan: How has your experience in the industry been so far?

Ntabeni: It’s been a journey of highs and lows. There are moments where things are flowing and you are working consistently and then there are quieter periods that test your resilience. Covid-19 was difficult because the industry came to a standstill and many people lost jobs. That period forced a lot of us to reflect and push through uncertainty. But coming out of it, there is a sense of rebuilding and hope. Through it all, my love for the industry has never changed.

Nasiphi Ntabeni (supplied)

Sowetan: How did you land your role on Inimba?

Ntabeni: I initially auditioned for what was supposed to be a small, one-call role. I approached it with the same level of seriousness and preparation as I would any major role. Then the opportunity grew into something bigger. It shows that every audition matters. You never know who is watching or what doors can open if you show up fully prepared.

Sowetan: Do you feel the industry is becoming more open?

Ntabeni: Yes. There was a time when the industry felt exclusive. There was a certain aesthetic people were expected to fit into and sometimes even a certain social media following that seemed to matter more than the craft. I did not have that. I was not the typical “industry look” and I did not come in with numbers behind me. But today, I am working, I am growing, and I am part of meaningful productions. That, for me, is proof that things are changing.

Nasiphi Ntabeni (supplied)

Sowetan: What has acting taught you about yourself?

Ntabeni: Acting has taught me freedom. It gave me a space to express emotions and parts of myself that I used to suppress. I have always been quite shy and for a long time I held myself back. But through acting, I have learned to let go, to trust myself and to take up space. It is not just about performing, it is also about personal growth.

Sowetan: How was it like for Inimba to win Most Popular TV Soap/Telenovela (public vote)?

Ntabeni: It feels surreal. Being part of Inimba is already special, but to see it recognised and celebrated like that is on another level. It is an honour to be part of a project that resonates with audiences and is appreciated in such a big way. It reminds me why we do this work, to tell stories that connect with people and I sometimes pinch myself because wow, I am a part of something big.