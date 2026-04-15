LISTEN | Paradys actor Ilse Klink: ‘Theatre will become more relevant as AI rises’

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Veteran actor Ilse Klink believes that theatre will become more relevant with the rise of AI.

The Isidingo, 7de Laan, Lockdown, and Paradys star has noted that more audiences are seeking real-life experiences rather than AI-driven content.

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Klink breaks it down to Sowetan on how screenwriters can push the envelope on TV to deliver more layered, daring and authentic storytelling.

How important is theatre today?

Theatre is the foundation of all acting. As we move towards isolation on our phones and screens, audiences need to attend something live where they don’t get a second take. You’ve got to work through mistakes. As an actor, you get immediate feedback from an audience, and it influences your performance. That’s why every performance is different every night of a production.

Theatre will always remain current...[and] I believe there is going to be a revival.” — Ilse Klink

Is theatre outdated or misunderstood?

Theatre will always remain current. It may not be at the height of its popularity, but I believe there is going to be a revival. As an actor, watching AI unfold before our eyes, where people and performances are starting to look real, and we’re constantly questioning what we’re seeing, asking ourselves, “Is this real? Isn’t this real?”… that shift is significant.

Because of that uncertainty, theatre is going to become more relevant again. It will grow into a popular medium because people will begin to trust what they can see with their own eyes, right in front of them.

Why have you immersed yourself more in theatre recently?

Theatre makes you feel alive. Television allows you to repeat scenes until you get them right, but theatre is for a short run, and the process becomes the joy, developing a character quickly and fully. On television, you develop a character over the years.

In theatre, you have a short time, and that’s what makes it exciting.

How has it been like acting on Paradys?

The beauty of Paradys is that the cast are from everywhere: Gqeberha, Cape Town, Joburg and Bloemfontein. That mix of cultures is exactly what we represent onscreen. It’s the first time we’re seeing so many coloured accents in one show, and that’s important.

The different ways we speak and grow up are what we bring to our characters, and that’s why people connect with it.

Has screenwriting in SA become redundant?

Writers are under enormous pressure because of competition, and that affects storytelling. I find that characters often sound the same now. You can give the same lines to different characters, and it wouldn’t matter. It’s unfortunate, but the focus is on impact to keep audiences watching.

What type of stories would you like to see more of?

We need comedy. As a South African nation, we need to laugh and find joy in our stories. We used to have shows that allowed us to laugh at ourselves respectfully, and that’s something we’ve lost.

How would you describe your acting journey?

I’ve been privileged to play a wide range of characters: baddies, good girls, joyful roles. That’s what every actor wants: to keep pushing themselves. My career has been well-rounded… from theatre to television and music.

More than anything, I want to be remembered as someone respectful, professional and reliable. I want people to say they can’t pinpoint one role because all the work was good.

What advice do you have for aspiring actors?

Go and get training if you can, but if not, get involved wherever you are. Do community theatre, watch videos on YouTube and learn from others. Always start with theatre because that’s where you learn the craft. Television can come later.

Live and breathe what you want to be. Acting is a profession, and if that’s what you love, then commit to it fully.