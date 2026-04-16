Ofentse Pitse’s next classical concert with Young Stunna will be magic

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Conductor Ofentse Pitse is weeks away from creating the same magic she did in November with rapper Maglera Doe Boy, this time around with amapiano star Young Stunna.

She is set to return with episode two of The Ofentse Pitse Concert Series, where she will continue blending classical music with contemporary South African sounds.

The 34-year-old talks to Sowetan about what to expect ahead of the event taking place on May 27 at the Star Theatre in Cape Town.

How does episode two evolve from the first one?

The concert series is rooted in me showcasing my creativity, combining music, storytelling and my background in architecture to curate very special and transcendent events. The first show, which audiences saw with Maglera Doe Boy, was the foundation of that vision. This second instalment is an extension, where I’ll be pushing the idea further by merging the world of orchestra with pop culture.

This time, I’m working with one of the most pioneering voices in amapiano [Young Stunna]. You can’t box him into one genre; he can rap and also deliver emotional songs, and that range makes the collaboration exciting.

Classical music arranger Ofentse Pitse to create magic with amapiano star Young Stunna. (MASTERPIC)

How do you select the right person to collaborate with?

Everything I do is rooted in research. At the core of my career is breaking barriers, especially the idea that orchestral music isn’t accessible to people who look like us. So I look at how to bring classical music into spaces where people wouldn’t expect it, without losing its essence. With Young Stunna, everything is intentional.

We’re telling his story through acts: from the genesis to where he comes from to a celebratory phase and then a more spiritual one. It’s not just a performance; it will be storytelling.

How are your preparations?

Everything is meticulously done…We’re going at it, bar for bar. You’ll hear every instrument fully, not just the basics, and that’s something I take pride in. I don’t want people to feel like they could have just listened to it on the radio; I want them to feel the heart and soul behind it.

Even with a pop artist, it will still feel like a classical experience, just in a relatable way.

Is there an age for classical music or going to orchestral shows?

No; there is a phenomenal agelessness in classical music. It has stood the test of time and continues to evolve. Even in modern spaces like film, you still hear orchestras. It doesn’t have a time limit; it’s about how we adapt it.

If your soul is into Beyoncé or Thandiswa Mazwai, I would think of ways to translate their catalogue into an orchestral experience which can bring in new audiences.

Ofentse Pitse. (MASTERPIC)

Being in your own lane — does it get tiring? Is it lonely? Is there pressure?

All of the above. Conducting is like being an athlete; there is physical, mental and emotional training. It can be lonely, but I see what I do as service. I’m never above the music or the audience; I’m here to serve.

I’m constantly thinking about what’s next because I want everything I create to land in a meaningful way and stay with people long after the show.

What would your dream series look like?

A Tems collaboration would be mind-blowing. I think she could make all of us cry. Solange would also be incredible. Artists like her are very intentional, which aligns with how I approach my work.