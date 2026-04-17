LISTEN | Freshlyground introduces their new lead vocalist Mbali Makhoba

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Mbali Makhoba, 20, is the new lead vocalist for the band Freshlyground, taking over where Zolani Mahola — now known as The One Who Sings — left off.

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After a seven-year hiatus, the group is working on new music. Makhoba and drummer Peter Cohen speak to Sowetan about the new era and latest album Take Me Home, which drops on Friday.

Why is Freshlyground making a return?

Peter: About five to six years went by, and we never performed or played. Then we decided to try to get it up and running again with someone new. Zolani is quite a legend in her own right, so I imagined it would be hard to find someone who made us believe the exercise was worthwhile. We tried a few people, and it sounded unexciting. Then Mbali came along to an audition, and within five minutes, we all felt something was going on here. The only reason we are together again is because of Mbali, even though she didn’t plan it that way.

Mbali, how do you feel stepping into this role?

Mbali: I do feel pressure because it [Freshlyground] once had a huge engagement and a strong succession. I feel like it’s a lot to keep that going and remind people what made Freshlyground Freshlyground. But it’s also inspiring. They continue to make timeless music, and that inspires me. I still listen to some of those Zolani songs like Father Please Don’t Go. I love the melody, the lyrics, and how it speaks to me as a young girl.

Freshlyground marks their return. (Supplied)

Tell us about your background and love for music.

Mbali: I am from Hout Bay in the Western Cape, and my mother, as well as my stepdad, were both immersed in music, and that’s where I developed my bond with it. At a very young age, I used to pull up in the street with our own sound system and just sing.

How did you discover Freshlyground?

Mbali: I discovered the band in 2023 when I was in matric, and that’s when I started auditioning. I worked closely with Josh (Hawks), the bassist, before meeting the whole band. We rehearsed, I worked hard, and in 2024, I got into the room with everyone. That was magical. Everything flowed organically, and I didn’t feel limited, like I had before. I grew up in a very stern household where you respect elders and follow tradition, so this was a different space.

What was the studio experience like for Take Me Home?

Peter: We went to Zimbabwe for two weeks and put ourselves in a high-pressure situation. We had a new singer and were getting to know each other. It’s never easy going into the studio and baring your soul. But it turned out to be quite magical.

Freshlyground’s new lead vocalist 20-year-old Mbali Makhoba. (Supplied)

Has the Freshlyground sound evolved?

Peter: It has evolved and continues to evolve. We don’t put ourselves in a bracket; we’re trying to make music. The album is very varied. Anyone in the band can explore other things. That’s part of growth. And from my perspective, it’s a privilege working with Mbali.

Are you concerned about how people will receive you?

Mbali: People will always have their opinions, but I’ve learned to let go of what doesn’t align with my higher self. That means not reading the comments section as much as I’d like to. Right now, I’m learning who I am and what I’m capable of. And I’m grateful to have a supportive team behind me.

Sowetan