Maduvha makes dramatic return to music, acting

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Maduvha Madima is making a triumphant return to both music and TV.

She gives Sowetan a glimpse into working with legendary groups Ladysmith Black Mambazo and the Soweto String Quartet for her latest EP titled Sounds From Home, with lead single Ro Themba Vhone featuring the five-time Grammy Award-winning a cappella group.

What was it like working with such legendary groups on the EP?

Black Mambazo and Soweto String Quartet are some of the few artists that have kept the South African sound authentic and untainted. Our generation is very experimental; however, there are a few of us who still want to carry the baton of the authentic sound that we grew up listening to. Our grandparents fed us that sound. So, when I brought them on board, they stayed true to the theme of what I was trying to achieve.

How did the collaborations come together?

I never put a time frame on music. Sometimes you are bound to compromise the sound because you’re rushing. And you can’t rush creativity. I listened to the track, and I was like, “I think the song would be amazing if I got Ladysmith Black Mambazo.” It must also make sense to the listener. It mustn’t just be a feature because they’re a big name. With the Soweto String Quartet, I bring the Venda rhythm and merge the two, but don’t compromise the sound. That was very interesting.

Maduvha Madima with Ladysmith Black Mambazo. (Supplied)

What was it like in the studio?

With Mambazo, wow, it was mind-blowing. The group is 65 years old and comprises nine people. They are on their third and fourth generation now, but the way they passed the baton is mind-blowing. They’ve managed to keep the same harmonies. The same old Mambazo we know. I didn’t have to really do much. I introduced the song, and I said, “Okay, this is what I want.” And they were like, “Alright. We got it.” The discipline… there’s no ego.

What are you hoping listeners take from the project?

I want them to pause and enjoy that nostalgic sound. It’s a declaration…let there be peace and hope in SA. It’s an authentic South African rhythm that has no colour, no boundaries. We are just having fun.

Former Muvhango star Maduvha Madima. (Supplied)

Acting versus music — which feels more personal?

Acting is easy. You can always tweak; you can always change. Music, you’re sharing a piece of your soul, and you cannot hide. Such energy doesn’t lie. Music is scary ... and will have you asking whether you’re willing to share a piece of your soul with the one listening. I can’t share much, but people will see me on television soon. There’s something new that I’m working on. It’s completely different from what I’m used to playing. The role is quite challenging but amazing.

What legacy do you hope to leave?

A true and authentic one. I want people to say she wasn’t trying to do the right thing. She was just giving the best of herself to humanity.