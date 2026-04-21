Father’s sax skills nurtured Halo Yagami’s musical roots

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rising star Halo Yagami‘s foundation in music was formed thanks to his father — and way before his digital streams, collaborations and growing recognition.

Born Monde Thuthukani Ngcobo, the 30-year-old artist who hails from KwaMashu in KwaZulu-Natal credits his musical development to his earliest years, where his father — an avid saxophone player — laid the foundation for his taste and emotional connection to sound. The maskandi-meet-neo-soul singer chats to Sowetan about his musical journey so far.

What first shaped your musical ear?

I fell in love with music early in life because my father used to play the saxophone. I saw his records in the house, and I was like, “What is wrong with this man? Why does he have these big CDs?” At that time, I didn’t know they were called records. I was like, “What are these big CDs? And why are there a hundred of them?” And my mother had cassette tapes.

Did your father hone your love for music?

I have a picture of dad playing the saxophone when I was a toddler. I’m told that he used to tell my older brother that it was his way of instilling greatness at a very young age. Something I believe he successfully did.

How did the journey unfold?

When I was an adult, he had already stopped playing. All I saw were pictures, and I’d hear stories about his life in music. In my early interviews, I never said it, but now I know he intentionally had me around music as a baby to shape the path I’m on.

Rising star Halo Yagami. (Supplied)

Did you always know you’d end up in music?

I genuinely feel like I didn’t have to meet my stage name, Halo. Halo was always around. I’ve been a student. I’ve been learning myself — how I fit into the space, what works for me, what doesn’t. I only started dropping music professionally in 2022, and it’s grown faster than I expected.

What do you think about your rise?

It’s still a steady progression. I mean, it’s still just 1.5- million on Apple alone. That’s still the foundation for me. We’re still building.

When will you feel like you’ve made it?

I’ve worked with Shekhinah and Sjava as well as several other artists, which I believe is a big deal. I would utterly love to collaborate with Drake...he’s one artist who is immensely talented. I have a song and beat that I think he’d be a good addition to. Everything I ever manifested is happening or is about to go real, so I think this might also be it.

Talk about your upcoming album.

This next project is one of my favourites because of how intentional it is. It’s a big love story. I don’t want to say too much, but I’ll also be shooting visuals for it. I think it’s going to be very global, yet still very maskandi-esque.

What are your big dreams for the next few years?

I’m definitely doing a Colors show as well as an NPR Tiny Desk Concert. I’d like to sell out Madison Square Garden and to do an installation in Japan. I’m also dropping merch with my next album, and I want my fans to dye their hair with me for the rollout of this project.