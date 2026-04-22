‘I’m honest and direct, not angry’ - MaNgwabe sets the record straight on Uthando Nes’thembu

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The current season of Uthando Nes’thembu has been such a hot topic that it has been extended for four additional episodes until May 14.

Polygamous Musa Mseleku’s fourth wife, Mbali “MaNgwabe” Mseleku, has been central to season 9 of the popular Mzansi Magic reality show. She has been vocal about leaving the marriage following his interest in taking a fifth wife. “MaNgwabe”, who is a nurse, speaks to Sowetan about all the drama that has unfolded.

How has your life changed since filming the show?

Before the cameras, I lived a very private life, but now people feel like they know my family and me. It has opened doors and given me a platform, but it has also meant learning to live with public opinion. I’ve had to grow a thick skin and remember who I am outside of television.

How do your colleagues/patients react to you being a reality television star?

Most of the reactions are actually positive and quite funny. People are often surprised to see me in a professional setting because they only know me from television. My patients are usually curious and sometimes they ask questions about the show, but when I’m at work, I’m focused on doing my job and helping people.

Mbali "MaNgwabe" Mseleku (Supplie)

What’s your favourite thing about being on the show?

People get to see different sides of a polygamous family. It’s also a chance to show that I am an individual within this marriage. Viewers have seen that I’m someone who speaks her mind and stands up for what she believes in.

What are some of the negative things that come with being on a very popular show?

The hardest part is that people judge you based on a small part of your life that they see on television. They don’t always see the full picture or the context behind certain moments. Sometimes the criticism can be harsh, especially on social media.

How do you maintain your individuality within a polygamous setup?

It’s important to remember that being a wife is one part of who I am. I’m also a mother, a professional and a woman with my own views and values. I don’t believe in losing myself in the marriage, so I make sure I keep my own identity and voice.

How do you balance motherhood with your personal goals?

My children are always my priority. I try to create a stable and loving environment for them while also pursuing my own goals. It’s not always easy, but being organised and making intentional time for both my family and my personal growth helps me maintain that balance. Many viewers have seen how important it is for me to spend quality time with my children.

What have viewers misunderstood about you?

Some viewers misunderstand my personality. Because I’m honest and direct, it can sometimes come across as anger or negativity. In reality, I’m just someone who believes in expressing how I feel instead of pretending everything is perfect.

What parts of your life and marriage do you wish you could keep private?

I would love for my children to have more privacy. Being on television means that a lot of family dynamics become public and sometimes those are things that should stay within the family.