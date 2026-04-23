How Trevor Noah inspired KZN comedian Prince K

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This 13th annual Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards theme of “Then and Now” holds special meaning for KwaZulu-Natal-born comedian Prince K.

His nomination for the coveted Savanna Newcomer Award is a full-circle moment for the funnyman born Smangaliso Prince Gasa − from watching Trevor Noah DVDs in rural KwaZulu-Natal to now being a first-time nominee.

The 23-year-old from Kranskop, on the North Coast, will duke it out with Akhil Maharaj, Nishen Pather, Rae du Plooy and Sjika Da Thirdborn next Saturday when the winners are announced at Gold Reef City’s The Lyric Theatre. Sowetan gets to know the comedian.

Sowetan: How are you feeling about your nomination?

Prince K: I’m excited. It means a lot to me and the people I’ve worked with, especially coming from a rural area. We didn’t have these platforms − we always dreamed about them and imagined them. So now, this moment and this opportunity mean a lot.

Sowetan: Where were you when you found out about your nod?

Prince K: I was at work when the nominations were announced, and I was doubting whether I would make it because the other comedians, especially the first batch, are absolutely fire. They made me doubt myself. But when I heard my name, I had some pride that I made the list.

Sowetan: You started comedy in 2021. What led you to do stand-up?

Prince K: At school, I used to act, do speeches and sometimes represent my school in debates, but it wasn’t something I enjoyed. I liked acting and standing in front of people, but I didn’t find that sense of happiness and belonging on stage. Until one day, I did a speech and thought, “Let me add jokes to this.” When I did that, people laughed, and from that moment I knew I was going to be a comedian.

Sowetan: Who inspired you as a comedian?

Prince K: I was a huge fan, and still am, of Trevor Noah. I used to watch his DVDs and videos on YouTube and was left very inspired by him before I came into the industry and became part of the game. Now, I can see the comedian he has become and how diverse he is and how his comedy has grown, which continues to motivate me. I like where he is and how diverse he has become.

Comedian Prince K. (Thekiso Mokhele)

Sowetan: What makes you stand out among the nominees?

Prince K: It has to be my journey. I have sacrificed a lot for stand-up comedy. I dropped out of school, and it’s not a good thing, but I have my reasons why I had to drop out. I kept concentrating more on comedy. My heart kept falling for comedy. Sometimes I would sleep in people’s houses. Sometimes I would sleep in the streets just for the love of stand-up comedy. I sacrificed a lot, and everything in my life was and has just been comedy.

Sowetan: What does this nomination mean for the people back home?

Prince K: I want them to see that something that started as imagination has now ended up as reality, and it can happen for them too. It’s all about believing that it can happen − but only if you focus on it and believe that you can become something.

This article forms part of a commercial collaboration with Savanna.

Sowetan