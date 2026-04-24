Sjika Da Thirdborn on taking vernac comedy to the next step

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How long does it take Savanna Newcomer Award nominee Sjika Da Thirdborn to come up with material for his standup? “Same day,” he quips. The Katlehong-born funnyman, real name Jabulani Moshoeshoe, is nominated in the coveted category at the 13th annual Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards, where he will compete with Prince K, Akhil Maharaj, Nishen Pather and Rae du Plooy at Gold Reef City’s The Lyric Theatre on Saturday, May 2.

Sowetan unpacks why he’s the one to watch.

Sowetan: How are you feeling about being nominated for the Savanna Newcomer Award?

Jabulani Moshoeshoe: I’m super excited. I don’t even know what it fully means yet, but I’m excited and nervous at the same time. It’s a big moment.

Sowetan: When and where did you find out about your nomination?

Moshoeshoe: We were at the live nomination announcement; I was there when it happened. I was expecting it in a way. There was this feeling that told me, “You’ve got this.” When I heard my name, I felt proud to have made the list. I was also the fifth name called and by that point it was nerve-wracking because there was only one spot left.

Sowetan: What do you think of your fellow nominees?

Moshoeshoe: They’re super talented. All of them are strong comedians. Prince K stood out for me; I’d expected him to be nominated. He did really well. It’s tough competition.

Sowetan: What makes you stand out among them?

Moshoeshoe: We were told to perform our old material, but I wrote my jokes on the same day of the performance and had never tested them before. I trust myself more than I rely on prepared jokes, and it worked out. I also write a lot; I probably have over a thousand jokes I can perform at any time.

Sjika Da Thirdborn. (Thekiso Mokhele)

Sowetan: How did your comedy journey begin?

Moshoeshoe: It started around 2020, but I wasn’t planning to do comedy at all. A friend took me to a comedy workshop, and I went along for support. I only realised once I got there that he was performing. I stayed for fun but ended up trying stand-up. That’s where it began – I met comedy there and it felt like the right fit immediately. After that, I committed fully.

Sowetan: Who inspires you in comedy right now?

Moshoeshoe: There are many comedians I look up to. People like Sifiso Nene and Skhumba Hlophe inspire me, especially when it comes to one-man shows. That’s where I see myself one day… performing in big arenas. Seeing how far other comedians have gone shows me it’s possible. I didn’t grow up with many references in that space. But I remember watching James Chomi Ya Jeso do vernacular stand-up around 2019 or 2020. That really stayed with me. It made me realise I could also perform in my own language and still connect with people. Even now, I’m one of the few doing that in my circle.

Sowetan: What does this nomination mean to your community?

Moshoeshoe: Most people in my community don’t even know I do stand-up. I’m still seen as a regular guy. But I hope this shows young people that it’s possible to turn imagination into reality, even if you come from a place with limited platforms. I want them to see that you can dream beyond your environment and still make it.