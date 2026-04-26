WATCH | Isaka hit-maker Ciza wins big at Metro FM Music Awards

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Singer Ciza was crowned king of the 20th Metro FM Music Awards at the Durban ICC on Saturday night after winning Best Male Artist and Artist of the Year.

The awards were hosted by radio personality Lerato Kganyago and actor Lawrence Maleka, airing live on SABC1.

Ciza, born Nkululeko Nciza to music heavyweight parents TK Nciza and Mafikizolo singer Nhlanhla Mafu, said the recognition reflected his steady rise in amapiano.

“I feel blessed by God, blessed by my supporters who have been supporting me since day one and will continue to support me through this journey. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them,” said the 24-year-old.

“My dad has also been a great supporter and guide; he’s helped me navigate the industry cautiously.

“I remember the gents and I were sitting in a studio in the East Rand, and I told them, ‘We need to make a song that’s going to change the sound of South African music,’ and Isaka (6am) became that. This song has made amazing things for us, and I’m grateful to Thukuthela and Jazzworld.”

Ciza. (NELIS ENGELBRECHT)

Duo Thukuthela and Jazzworld also had a big night, collecting three awards — Best Produced Album, Best Dance and Best Duo or Group.

The show featured performances by artists including DJ Tira, Nomfundo Hlophe, Shandesh and Nkosazana Daughter.

Lekompo queen Shandesh won Best Female Artist, while fellow musician Kharishma took Best New Artist.

“I’m speechless, but I’m proud of myself. This award proves a testament to the ups and downs that I kept doing last year, performing and getting my name out there. All those sleepless nights are all worth it,” said Shandesh.

“2025 was my year, but I’m hoping for the best this year. I’m also dropping a new single on May 1, which people can look forward to.”

Actor Lawrence Maleka and media personality Lerato Kganyago host the Metro FM Awards. (Supplied)

Rising star Umafikizolo, who wheeled into the venue in a taxi for his performance, took home Song of the Year for his hit, Uyoncengwa Unyoko.

“All I wanted to do was music, and I’m so grateful that it’s got me this far,” said Umafikizolo.

“I’m so grateful for the love and support and how much people have been behind my music. This has truly been super magical.”

Lekompo artsit Shandesh. (Supplied)

Veteran broadcaster Wilson B Nkosi was honoured with the Long Service Award, recognising his longstanding contribution to the station and the industry. He received overwhelming applause from the audience during the tribute.

Maskandi legend Ihashi Elimhlophe received the Lifetime Achievement Award, which homaged a career that spans decades. His acceptance speech left the room speechless.

Music producer Sam Deep (Supplied)

Metro FM Music Awards 2026 winners:

Best Jazz Album

• Paras “Sibalukhulu” Dlamini: Ingoma Busuku

Best Gospel Album

• Musa Yende: Sustained by Grace

Best Produced Album

• Jazzworld and Thukuthela: Most Wanted

Best Collaboration Song

• Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Nduduzo Makhathini and Mbuso Khoza: You Make Me Happy

Best Viral Challenge

• Goon Flavour, Master KG and EeMoh: Ngishutheni

Best Female Artist

• Shandesh

Best Styled Artist

• Musa Keys

Best R&B Song

• Una Rams: Priceless Possession

Best Maskandi

• Khuzani: Umanikinikana

Best Male Artist

• Ciza

Best Hip Hop

• Stogie T, Nasty C, Maggz and A-Reece: Four Horsemen

Best Dance

• Jazzworld, Mawhoo and Thukuthela, GL_Ceejay: Uzizwa Kanjani

Best Music Video

• Sam Deep, Nia Pearl, Boohle and Mano: Shela

Best Lekompo

• Kharishma, DJ Angelo, Buddy Sax and DJ Janisto: Wa Inama

Best Amapiano

• Sam Deep, Nia Pearl, Boohle and Mano: Shela

Best Kwaito / Gqom

• DJ Tira, Pcee, Campmasters and General C’Mamane: Awungazi

Best African Pop

• Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Nduduzo Makhathini and Mbuso Khoza: You Make Me Happy

Best New Artist

• Kharishma

Artist of the Year

• Ciza

Best Duo or Group

• Thukuthela and Jazzworld

Global Icon

• Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Lifetime Achievement

• Ihashi Elimhlophe

Long Service Award

• Wilson B Nkosi

Song of the Year

• Umafikizolo: Uyoncengwa Unyoko