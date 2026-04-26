WATCH | Isaka hit-maker Ciza wins big at Metro FM Music Awards

Singer Ciza was crowned king of the 20th Metro FM Music Awards at the Durban ICC on Saturday night after winning Best Male Artist and Artist of the Year.
The awards were hosted by radio personality Lerato Kganyago and actor Lawrence Maleka, airing live on SABC1.
Ciza, born Nkululeko Nciza to music heavyweight parents TK Nciza and Mafikizolo singer Nhlanhla Mafu, said the recognition reflected his steady rise in amapiano.
“I feel blessed by God, blessed by my supporters who have been supporting me since day one and will continue to support me through this journey. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them,” said the 24-year-old.
“My dad has also been a great supporter and guide; he’s helped me navigate the industry cautiously.
“I remember the gents and I were sitting in a studio in the East Rand, and I told them, ‘We need to make a song that’s going to change the sound of South African music,’ and Isaka (6am) became that. This song has made amazing things for us, and I’m grateful to Thukuthela and Jazzworld.”
Duo Thukuthela and Jazzworld also had a big night, collecting three awards — Best Produced Album, Best Dance and Best Duo or Group.
The show featured performances by artists including DJ Tira, Nomfundo Hlophe, Shandesh and Nkosazana Daughter.
Lekompo queen Shandesh won Best Female Artist, while fellow musician Kharishma took Best New Artist.
“I’m speechless, but I’m proud of myself. This award proves a testament to the ups and downs that I kept doing last year, performing and getting my name out there. All those sleepless nights are all worth it,” said Shandesh.
“2025 was my year, but I’m hoping for the best this year. I’m also dropping a new single on May 1, which people can look forward to.”
Rising star Umafikizolo, who wheeled into the venue in a taxi for his performance, took home Song of the Year for his hit, Uyoncengwa Unyoko.
“All I wanted to do was music, and I’m so grateful that it’s got me this far,” said Umafikizolo.
“I’m so grateful for the love and support and how much people have been behind my music. This has truly been super magical.”
Veteran broadcaster Wilson B Nkosi was honoured with the Long Service Award, recognising his longstanding contribution to the station and the industry. He received overwhelming applause from the audience during the tribute.
Maskandi legend Ihashi Elimhlophe received the Lifetime Achievement Award, which homaged a career that spans decades. His acceptance speech left the room speechless.
Metro FM Music Awards 2026 winners:
Best Jazz Album
• Paras “Sibalukhulu” Dlamini: Ingoma Busuku
Best Gospel Album
• Musa Yende: Sustained by Grace
Best Produced Album
• Jazzworld and Thukuthela: Most Wanted
Best Collaboration Song
• Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Nduduzo Makhathini and Mbuso Khoza: You Make Me Happy
Best Viral Challenge
• Goon Flavour, Master KG and EeMoh: Ngishutheni
Best Female Artist
• Shandesh
Best Styled Artist
• Musa Keys
Best R&B Song
• Una Rams: Priceless Possession
Best Maskandi
• Khuzani: Umanikinikana
Best Male Artist
• Ciza
Best Hip Hop
• Stogie T, Nasty C, Maggz and A-Reece: Four Horsemen
Best Dance
• Jazzworld, Mawhoo and Thukuthela, GL_Ceejay: Uzizwa Kanjani
Best Music Video
• Sam Deep, Nia Pearl, Boohle and Mano: Shela
Best Lekompo
• Kharishma, DJ Angelo, Buddy Sax and DJ Janisto: Wa Inama
Best Amapiano
• Sam Deep, Nia Pearl, Boohle and Mano: Shela
Best Kwaito / Gqom
• DJ Tira, Pcee, Campmasters and General C’Mamane: Awungazi
Best African Pop
• Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Nduduzo Makhathini and Mbuso Khoza: You Make Me Happy
Best New Artist
• Kharishma
Artist of the Year
• Ciza
Best Duo or Group
• Thukuthela and Jazzworld
Global Icon
• Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Lifetime Achievement
• Ihashi Elimhlophe
Long Service Award
• Wilson B Nkosi
Song of the Year
• Umafikizolo: Uyoncengwa Unyoko
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