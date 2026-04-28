Basetsana Kumalo on the full-circle return of Top Billing

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Media mogul and Top Billing executive producer Basetsana Kumalo says the return of the iconic lifestyle show marks a powerful moment, nearly three decades after she first appeared on the programme.

After a six-year hiatus, Top Billing is set to return to SABC3 on Thursday with a refreshed format and an expanded presenter line-up that reflects both legacy and new talent.

For Kumalo, the return is deeply personal. “Top Billing is SA’s longest-running and most iconic show. It was on air for 25 years, and its return after six years is due to the audience’s overwhelming requests to have the show back on air,” she said.

“It’s a brand that South Africans love, and to have it return in 2026 is a full-circle moment; one that is really humbling, heartwarming and moving.

“To know that the country is still embracing a show that they found resonance with all those years ago is just amazing.”

Media personality Basetsana Kumalo. (Supplied)

While she remains part of the show, Kumalo is intentionally stepping back to make space for a new generation.

“I am excited about the new talent on the show: Zozibini Tunzi, Arno Greeff and Bryoni Govender. They will be bringing in their own unique flavour and signature to the show,” she said.

“I will present every so often, but not every week. It’s time for the young people to shine.”

She described the new presenters as unique and reflective of a changing audience.

“They are fun and engaging, and represent a cross-cultural audience that appeals to a new market,” she said.

Behind the scenes, Kumalo continues to play a hands-on role in shaping this next chapter.

“I was very involved in the selection process. We were looking for authentic young people who can represent the content pillars meaningfully,” she said, referencing the show’s focus areas, including decor and design, travel, food, wellness, fashion and celebrity stories.

Kumalo added that Top Billing has always been more about possibility than luxury.

“The show is aspirational. It was created to celebrate SA and the achievements of talented South Africans while casting audiences’ eyes towards wider horizons,” she said.

“The show left audiences upbeat and positive about the country and its people; it was an essential high point of the week’s viewing.”

Kumalo believes the show has an opportunity to evolve for a new generation of viewers.

“It can certainly become a trusted source of information, open today’s viewers and digital audiences to a world of possibilities, underpinned by thorough research,” she said.

Top Billing will be returning to our screen on April 30. (Supplied.)

With content now being flighted across multiple platforms, Kumalo stressed the importance of balancing local identity with global relevance.

“The show aims to showcase and celebrate the best of both worlds: national pride and international relevance,” she said.

“The beauty of content today is that it lives and is consumed on multiple platforms. Everyone has a television screen in the palm of their hands and can watch anywhere at any time, so digital integration is paramount.”

At the heart of it all, she says, is a commitment to nurturing talent.

“One of the things that is important to me is to unearth and nurture new talent; that is what my partner of 32 years, Patience Stevens, and I pride ourselves on,” Kumalo said.

“The jobs we have created over the years and continue to create daily bear testament to our belief in the potential of our country and its people. That is the most fulfilling part of this journey with Top Billing.”