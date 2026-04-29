Angélique Kidjo, Kamasi Washington to headline star-studded Joy of Jazz

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Beninese superstar Angélique Kidjo and American saxophonist Kamasi Washington will headline the 27th annual Joy of Jazz festival taking place on September 25 and 26 at Sandton International Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

Thandiswa Mazwai is set to pay tribute to the late Hugh Masekela, while saxophonist, composer and arranger Khaya Mahlangu will honour the late Kippie Moeketsi.

Another highlight is Buhlebendalo Mda, Zawadi YaMungu and Xolisa Dlamini who will perform a special tribute to the late vocal powerhouse Busi Mhlongo.

The spectacular two-day festival that has grown from 1,800 attendees in 2000 to over 25,000 today will feature a large array of both local and international musicians over the two days.

Judith Sephuma (Supplied )

The line-up includes Ibrahim Maalouf, McCoy Mrubata, Judith Sephuma, Ola Onabule, Dumza Maswana, Nubya Garcia, Gabi Motuba, Lorraine Klaasen, AusTebza, Rochelle Rautenbach, Chantal Willie-Petersen, Orlanda Da Conceição, Manana, Nduduzo Makhathini, Daliso Ndlazi, Sphelelo Mazibuko and Gontse Makhene.

Linda Sikhakhane, Sydney Mavundla, Muneyi, Paras Dlamini, Soweto Kinch, Neil Charles, Max Baloyi, Muhammed Dawjee, Floetry, Nomfusi, Anaïs Rosso, Nomfusi, Gabi Motuba and Internet Athi complete the line-up.

“Joy of Jazz has always been about more than performance,” said festival producer Mantwa Chinoamadi.

“It’s about creating moments of connection across generations, cultures and geographies. This year, we are intentional about curating a programme that reflects where we come from, while boldly stepping into where we’re going.”