LISTEN | Du Plooy confident of laughing all the way to the podium

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From sharing the stage with David Kau, Robby Collins and Chris Mapane to being nominated for the coveted Savanna Newcomer Award, comedian Rae du Plooy is enjoying his moment in the spotlight.

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The Durban-born comedian is nominated at the 13th Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards, up against Prince K, Sjika Da Thirdborn, Akhil Maharaj and Nishen Pather. The winner will be announced on Saturday at Gold Reef City’s Lyric Theatre. Here is how he sees his chances of bagging the award.

Sowetan: Are you nervous about Saturday?

Rae du Plooy: Yeah. There are a lot of good names on that line-up. I’m confident in my ability, but an award show is difficult to categorise because everyone is so different and funny. But I’m confident.

Sowetan: Do you know the comedians you are competing with?

Du Plooy: Yeah, I know all of them. I’m on a show tonight with Sjika somewhere in the south of Joburg, so I’ll see him there. Prince K, I know him from Durban. Whenever I go down to perform, we link up. I’ve met Nishen once, but I performed at a show he runs in Cape Town. Akhil, I also know from Durban; he’s now based in Cape Town. I’ve hung out with him; he’s even let me sleep on his couch.

Sowetan: Where were you when you found out about your nomination?

Du Plooy: I was at the [nomination] press conference. I went through and sat at the back; I was nervous. They announced the names in alphabetical order, so mine was read out fourth. For a moment I started wondering if I was even going to be called. But I was there, listening, and cheering on everyone else who was nominated.

Rae du Plooy. (Thekiso Mokhele)

Sowetan: You’ve shared stages with comedy heavyweights. How does that feel?

Du Plooy: It feels good, but honestly I only say that because they’ve been kind enough to let me jump on their shows. It’s mind-blowing that these comedians are the same ones who I watched for years on Comedy Central and YouTube; I’m talking about David Kau, Robby Collins, and Chris Mapane.

Sowetan: What’s your most memorable showcase?

Du Plooy: Probably the one with David Kau. That one stands out because he’s like the godfather of SA comedy. I didn’t even expect to perform that night. It was his show in Pretoria. I tell people I opened for him, but I was actually the first of five comedians before his set. So technically I opened for everyone who opened for him. But still, doing five minutes on that stage was a big moment for me.

Sowetan: Do you see yourself reaching that level one day?

Du Plooy: Yes, I’d love that. To be a name in the industry, to have an audience and to be able to make a living from stand-up comedy. And also to be someone who opens doors for others the way people have done for me.

Sowetan: Who inspires you internationally?

Du Plooy: Dave Chappelle. I know everyone says Dave Chappelle, but there’s a reason. His career, his writing, his longevity… it’s all incredible. Even when he came back after years away, his voice had completely evolved, but he was still sharp. That’s the level I’d like to achieve one day.

Sowetan: Do you ever get frustrated when audiences don’t laugh?

Du Plooy: Of course. It’s frustrating. You want them to laugh immediately, but you can’t blame the audience. You have to look at yourself. You just keep going, keep the same energy, and if it doesn’t land, you finish your set and try again another day.

Sowetan: Are you ready for the awards?

Du Plooy: Yes, I am ready. I’ve got my outfit sorted. I still need a few things because the theme is black and glam, and I have black but not a lot of glam, so I need to figure that out.