‘Mageza wants a Wife’ shakes up reality TV

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What happens when you get a series format inspired by The Bachelor, but then you add a Soweto taxi driver in the mix? Mageza wants a Wife.

That’s the name of the new Mzansi Magic reality TV show that will premiere on May 1 with 10 women competing for the affection of 26-year-old taxi driver Kelebogile.

Kelebogile from 'Mageza wants a Wife'. (Supplied)

Executive producer Zanele Mauka tells Sowetan what to expect:

How does Mageza Wants a Wife stand apart from other reality dating shows?

It strips away the fantasy of dating shows and replaces it with something far more grounded: real responsibilities and real consequences. This isn’t about fairy-tale love but it’s about finding a partner who can truly fit into an existing life, a business, and a community.

What made Kelebogile stand out as the right Mageza [taxi driver] to lead this journey?

In many ways, he challenges what audiences expect a “typical” Mageza to be. He breaks the stereotype. Our guy is a more urban township, lollipop sucking, colourful clothing, sexy and clean-cut township gent. Onscreen, he brings a calm authority, not performative, and is not chasing drama, but his presence commands it. Women respond to him differently because he’s clear about what he wants and he doesn’t entertain anything that doesn’t align with what he wants.

Mageza Wants a Wife is rooted in real kasi life, how did you ensure it stays authentic while still delivering big reality TV moments?

Authenticity was non-negotiable. We built the show from the ground up in real spaces — taxi ranks, kasi homes, local hangouts, etc, and allowed the environment to shape the story rather than forcing moments. We also brought in the Mageza’s real-world circle — friends, family, and community voices who aren’t filtered or scripted. They challenge the women, question intentions, and ultimately influence decisions in a way that feels honest and culturally accurate.

Sowetan