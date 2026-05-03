IN PICS | ‘I quit everything for this,’ says Rae du Plooy after big wins at comedy awards

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After making the bold decision to pursue stand-up comedy full time in 2023, funnyman Rae du Plooy had the last laugh after being one of the big winners on Saturday night at the 13th annual Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards at Gold Reef City’s Lyric Theatre.

He scooped the coveted Savanna Newcomer Award, beating fellow nominees Prince K, Sjika Da Thirdborn, Akhil Maharaj, and Nishen Pather.

Other big winners of the night included Yaaseen Barnes (Best Friend of Comedy Award), Celeste Ntuli (Headliner of the Year), David Kau (Legacy Award), Siya Seya (Joe Mafela Award), Conrad Koch and Chester Missing (Innovative Comedy Performance Award), Vafa Naraghi (Comedic Content Award), Kagiso Lediga (Beyond The Mic Award), Linde Sibanda (Breakthrough Act of the Year) and Ground Culture Comedy (Best Comedy Festival or Show Award).

Dillan Oliphant won two, after he was named Comedian of the Year and Masekind scooped Best Solo Show.

“I’d like to give a big shout-out to the four gents who were nominated with me; each of them deserved this as much as I did,” Du Plooy said.

The Durban-born comedian, now based in Johannesburg, believes his win is only the beginning.

“I feel like I have a lot of work ahead of me,” he said. “Catch me tomorrow night at comedy clubs, Monday night, Tuesday night, Wednesday, and so on — I’ll still be there.”

Du Plooy’s journey has been anything but a smooth ride. In 2023, he decided to fully commit to stand-up comedy — a move that required him to walk away from other aspects of his life.

David Kau received a legacy award at the 13th Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy Awards at Gold Reef City, Johannesburg, on Saturday night. (Veli Nhlapo)

“I spent three years working relentlessly after realising I had a real chance to compete as a newcomer and potentially win. I basically quit everything in my life to pursue it, so in this moment I feel a sense of relief,” he said.

“But I know that tomorrow I’ll wake up and still have to show up and do comedy, no matter what.”

He added that he wished there was more balance between chasing his comedy dream and social life.

“I do regret it; don’t do what I did. Have a social life.

“I wish I’d had more balance, but if you want greatness, do what you must.”

With the title now under his belt, Du Plooy believes the recognition will help open more doors in the industry.

“This award represents more money; it means people will book me. They’ll go, ‘Ah, he won newcomer; he is deserving,” he laughed.

“I’m definitely going to do more stand-up comedy. The future looks like the dream I’d hoped for when I started this.”

Jason Goliath, Kate Goliath, Nicholas Goliath and Donovan Goliath, the hosts at the 13th Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy Awards at Gold Reef City, Johannesburg, on Saturday night. (Veli Nhlapo)

He also shared that one of his goals is to collaborate with comedians he admires, with Thabiso Mhlongo being a top choice.

“That’s my favourite comedian. I look up to comedians such as Dillan Oliphant and Tats Nkonzo. I’d also like another opportunity to share a stage with David Kau again, people should watch the space,” he said.

Dillan Oliphant walked away with the Masekind Best Solo Show award and the Comedian of the Year award at the 13th Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy Awards at Gold Reef City, Johannesburg, on Saturday night. (Veli Nhlapo)

Conrad Koch and Chester Missing won the Innovative Comedy Performance award at the 13th Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy Awards at Gold Reef City, Johannesburg, on Saturday night. (Veli Nhlapo)

Celeste Ntuli won the Headliner of the Year award at the 13th Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy Awards at Gold Reef City, Johannesburg, on Saturday night. (Veli Nhlapo)

Yaaseen Barnes won the Best Friend of Comedy award at the 13th Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy Awards at Gold Reef City, Johannesburg, on Saturday night. (Veli Nhlapo)

Siya Seya won the Joe Mafela award at the 13th Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy Awards at Gold Reef City, Johannesburg, on Saturday night. (Veli Nhlapo)