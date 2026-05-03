LISTEN | Brenda Mtambo honours late grandma with spiritually charged concert

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brenda Mtambo is set to present Amahubo Ka Gogo – The Live Experience, a musical ode to her grandmother, the woman who raised her and the personification of who she is today.

<a href="http://iono.fm/e/1672632">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>

Set to stage in Johannesburg on July 18 and in Durban on August 15, the production will be rooted in heritage, faith and legacy – drawing from the hymns, prayers and teachings that shaped her upbringing. Mtambo tells Sowetan what to expect:

What can fans expect from your live shows?

People who come to my shows have that liberty and that blessing of feeling fulfilled holistically — spiritually, musically and entertainment-wise. You feel whole when you leave that experience. I do that intentionally. My team knows we have segments where I’m doing traditional stuff, a spiritual part of the show, and also soul and R&B. The show is rooted in legacy, spirituality and heritage. It’s a tribute to the women who raised us, our grandparents, whose voices, prayers and hymns shaped who we are. I want to take that rhythm, those songs and that message and pass it forward so that the songs don’t die when those people die.

Brenda Mtambo. (Supplied)

Why is it important to create something that honours grandmothers?

My own grandmother was like my mother. That is my story. My parents were not there growing up; I was raised by my grandmother. She sadly passed away two years ago and meant everything to me. Everything that I’ve become is because of my grandmother. The way that I carry myself, the way that I speak, my voice, the way my voice is so deep — it’s my grandmother. There’s a big part of who I am that I got from my grandmother, and I know I’m not the only one. There are a lot of people who have spoken to me openly about their relationships with their grandparents.

What do you miss most about her?

I miss talking to her. I miss the friendship. I haven’t had that type of friendship with anyone. I miss someone that I can trust with everything in my life. I miss the morning conversations, the unplanned conversations, the non-judgmental responses that I got from her. My grandmother was my life. I just didn’t imagine life without her.

What role did she play in your music journey?

My grandmother believed in me whether people believed in what I was doing or not, because she knew I was talented before anyone else knew who I was. She always said to me, ‘You have a very unique voice and do not change who you are for anybody. Embrace it. Grow in it’. She would advise me a lot on self-growth, self-love and respect. She was concerned at first when I joined the industry that I would change and get hard on myself for remaining who I am, but never forget to evolve and adapt. I was shy growing up, so she would always check if I was making friends and encourage me to connect with people.

Brenda Mtambo. (Supplied)

What else can we expect from you this year?

This year, I’m releasing my very first gospel album. I’ve never released a gospel album in all my years of performing and releasing music. It’s coming from the hymns because people have been requesting it. I’ve been working on it since last year, and now it’s ready. When we have the show, we’ll also be launching that album.