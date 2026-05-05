Mseleku on the good, bad, ugly of his reality show

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Ahead of the season 9 finale of reality TV show Uthando Nes’thembu on May 14, celebrity polygamous Musa Mseleku speaks to Sowetan about the emotional tensions that has kept viewers on the edge of their seats almost 10 seasons later.

Sowetan: What is the overall feeling around this season, as both producer and star?

Musa Mseleku: I’m greatly humbled by the amount of support we receive from the public. Having our season extended with additional episodes makes me happy because it shows that my vision is still alive.

Sowetan: This season has featured some difficult and emotional conversations. How do you handle having those moments play out in the public eye?

Mseleku: When you have done something for a long time, it becomes easier and more familiar. I have mastered being myself and handling whatever comes my way to the best of my ability, whether it is good or bad.

Uthando Nes’thembu cast (Supplied)

Sowetan: You often share proud moments with your children. How would you describe your parenting style?

Mseleku: Being a father is one of my greatest prides. Parenting is not easy, but I groom all my children so that they can become successful in this world.

Sowetan: How do you approach and navigate tough conversations while filming?

Mseleku: The more you do something, the easier it becomes. The cameras have become part of our lives, so it does not feel difficult to speak openly about anything.

Sowetan: What is your biggest hope for your family’s future?

Mseleku: I hope everyone strives in their own journeys.

Sowetan: When you started the show, did you imagine it would become this successful?

Mseleku: It started as a vision and I hoped it would be successful, but I definitely did not expect it to become this big. It is far beyond what I had thought.

Sowetan: What do you enjoy most about being on the show?

Mseleku: Being a reality star has its challenges but I enjoy that now “isithembu [polygamy]” is associated with us. Everyone has a point of reference and that is the Mseleku family.

Sowetan: What are some of the challenges or downsides of being on television?

Mseleku: The challenge I face most is social media, because people always have a lot to say. However, I have learnt to embrace both the good and the bad, as it always teaches me something.

Sowetan: Why should viewers keep watching?

Mseleku: People should keep watching because we are not done yet. There is more coming in the season and we will continue sharing our real, authentic lives.