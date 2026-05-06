‘Lover Girl’ JayJayy takes a bold Detour into stardom

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

At just 20, amapiano rising sensation JayJayy, real name Kamogelo Mokoti, is making waves with her debut album, Detour.

Hailing from Diepkloof, Soweto, the musician also affectionately know as “TheLoverGirl” on social media, has Mzansi dancing with songs Phesheya, Kancane Kancane, Ngiyagowa, Samba 8 and Ngeke n’Believe’e. Sowetan gets to know her:

How does it feel to be “hitting the big time”?

I wouldn’t say I’ve hit the big time yet. I’m popular… fame hasn’t come yet. Yes, I must say a lot of people recognise me and I can’t really go anywhere without someone noticing me, but I usually don’t take that seriously. I don’t overthink being famous. If people show me love, I give it back and keep it moving.

How do you handle the pressure that comes with that kind of attention?

I’ve learnt that it’s very important to stay grounded and remember why you’re doing this. It’s easy to start living for your audience instead of for yourself, so I always remind myself of my purpose. I make sure I have people around me who remind me that I’m still human as I need to live life outside of the music too.

What does Soweto think of their “Lover Girl”?

The love from home is always special. Soweto has shaped who I am, so having that support means everything. It keeps me grounded and reminds me where I come from. People from my area remind me every day about how proud they are of me and my journey, which kind of fuels me to keep going.

As “TheLoverGirl”, are you a hopeless romantic?

I love love — everything about it. Not just romantic love, but friendship, family, even choosing to love someone you’ve recently met. I love the idea of love. But I’m also realistic. My music reflects that balance… there’s love, but there’s also honesty.

Who is JayJayy when the music stops?

I’ve always been an artsy person. Growing up, I loved singing, acting and playing sports. I was a very energetic child. Now I’m a bit calmer, but I’m still that same person, I just channel it differently.

Tell us about Detour.

The project was influenced by my audience. I started off making gospel piano and also love songs but I realised people connected more with the love songs. That’s when I thought, let me make a full project centred around love and see how people receive it. A song like Phesheya gave me direction. When it dropped, the response was crazy, the streams went up and I knew, “Okay, this is the space I want to explore more”.

Do you have industry friends?

I have a mix of both. I’ve made friends in the industry because I’m always around those spaces, but I also still have my friends from before everything. You might find me around people like DJ Tshegu and Mordecai [Ngubane], but it’s not about cliques for me, it’s just genuine connections.

What are your hopes for your career going forward?

I want to build a strong, niche audience but also reach people beyond that. I want my music to touch people and be received the way I intend it to be felt.

What can fans expect from you next?

More music, more visuals and features. I’ll be popping up on other artists’ projects and just continuing to grow. Right now, I’m just enjoying the moment and the Detour.