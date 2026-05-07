‘Pimville’ production company in breach of contract, says SABC

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Public broadcaster the SABC says it has met its financial obligations to Bakwena Productions, the production company behind telenovela Pimville, amid payment drama with the cast and crew as well as other undisclosed concerns.

The SABC 2 daily drama premiered in February with a star-studded cast of Gail Mabalane, Matli Mohapeloa, Thapelo Mokoena, Keke Mphuthi, Mondli Makhoba, Clementine Mosimane, Michelle Mosalakae, Fulu Modibedi and Jesse Suntele.

The SABC added that the production company is in “breach of its contract” and they have implemented contingency plans to ensure continuity of content.

“The SABC wishes to confirm that the broadcaster has duly fulfilled its contractual obligations to Bakwena Productions. The corporation is therefore up to date with payments, underscoring its commitment to the smooth running of productions,” said Mmoni Ngubane, head of communications at SABC.

“It must be noted that in this case the production company concerned is in breach of the contract with the SABC. In response to the current situation, the SABC is actively engaging the production company to remedy the situation, implementing contingency plans to ensure continuity of content on SABC 2, and exploring alternative production solutions, should this become necessary.”

Casts members from 'Pimville'. (Supplied)

The SABC said on Wednesday they engaged the cast on the matter.

“The SABC became aware of concerns regarding the production company following the commissioning of Pimville and the contracting of Bakwena Productions,” Ngubane said.

“Following this, a set of risk mitigation measures were put in place. While these interventions were intended to safeguard the production and protect the SABC, recent developments indicate that further action is required.

“We remain committed to ensuring that all productions adhere to the highest standards of governance, accountability, and fair treatment of all industry professionals. The SABC will not be providing further detailed comment at this stage as the matter is subject to contractual and legal processes.”