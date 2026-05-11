Gigi Lamayne trading places: from hip hop to 3-Step

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For years, Gigi Lamayne built her name in hip-hop − through hard bars, cyphers, freestyles and a fearless attitude that made her one of the genre’s standout female voices.

Now, the award-winning rapper is entering a completely different sonic space.

With the release of her upcoming single Imnandi Lento, featuring Pcee, Ndloh Jnr and VMB on May 15, the rapper is officially stepping into the 3-Step and Afro House world − a bid to showcase her versatility as a musician.

Speaking during a sit-down interview at AMPD Studios in Newtown Junction, the 31-year-old muso reflected on her evolving sound, her relationship with boyfriend Reason, navigating criticism and why she refuses to be confined to one version of herself.

Sowetan: What inspired the move into amapiano and 3-Step music?

Gigi Lamayne: Going back to songs like Ofufa with King Monada or Madagascar with Makhadzi, I realised I’ve always been somebody who likes to explore. So when I started creating with people like Kwiish SA and Ndloh Jnr, I found myself making really good music. But it’s not exactly amapiano − it’s 3-Step under Afro House.

Sowetan: For someone so rooted in hip-hop, was the transition intimidating?

Lamayne: Not really, because I feel like I’ve done almost everything there is to-do in hip hop. I’ve battled, freestyled, performed… the only thing I can’t do is make a beat. I’m even DJing now. I’m not abandoning hip hop though. There’s still hip hop music coming later this year. I just wanted to draw inspiration from another genre and allow people to experience me holistically as an artist.

Gigi Lamayne (Supplied)

Sowetan: Did Reason influence your decision to branch into a different sound?

Lamayne: Absolutely. Sizwe is such a safety net for me. He allows me to dream. Whenever I want to try something new, it’s never ridiculous to him. If I wanted to parachute tomorrow, he’d probably say, “Okay, let’s go parachuting.” That support really changed things for me. Last year, I found myself performing at the Amsterdam Dance Event as both a DJ and artist because he encouraged me to explore this side of myself.

Sowetan: How would you describe your relationship now compared to when it first began?

Lamayne: Funny enough, Sizwe was once a judge at a competition I lost. So for years, I carried this grudge against him because I thought he didn’t believe in me musically. But over time, we connected through work and mutual respect. I genuinely feel like I got the best version of him. He gave me confidence in spaces where I previously felt overlooked. He makes sure I have a voice.

Sowetan: What kind of partner is he behind the scenes?

Lamayne: He’s romantic. He’s playful. But he’s also very much a man. I come from a home where men were respected and where masculinity looked a certain way, so I naturally gravitate toward strong personalities. What I love most, though, is how he loves his children. Watching him with his kids heals parts of my inner child because my relationship with my father wasn’t always easy growing up. When I see him with them, I see someone who would move mountains for his children.

Sowetan: How involved are you in the children’s lives?

Lamayne: I call myself Auntie Gigi. The kids already have amazing mothers and I would never want to take that role away from them. I’m just reinforcement. Some of the children I’ve met and some I haven’t yet because I believe things involving kids must be handled carefully and correctly. You don’t want to confuse children or create instability in their lives.

Sowetan: Do you see motherhood in your future?

Lamayne: Definitely. I want a big family. My mother comes from a very big family and I’ve always loved that environment − siblings everywhere, cousins everywhere, people sleeping all over the house during family visits.

Sowetan: You’ve faced criticism throughout your career. How do you handle it now?

Lamayne: No seriously, I suffer from severe anxiety and it’s really helped me. But beyond that, I’ve become desensitised. I’m no longer constantly online reading comments. I realised trolling has become an actual business and I’m not subscribing to that culture anymore.

Gigi Lamayne (Supplied)

Sowetan: Do you feel valued within South African hip hop?

Lamayne: I know my contribution to the culture. I know what I’ve done and I’ve reached a place where I no longer feel the need to constantly prove myself.

Sowetan: What’s next for Gigi Lamayne?

Lamayne: Right now I’m fully focused in the 3-Step and Afro-tech space. My performances are becoming more immersive because I DJ and perform now. I’m also building towards a future where I can eventually perform an entire set of my own music from beginning to end.