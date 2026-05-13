I made bad choices in romance – Letoya Makhene

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Actor, musician and TV presenter Letoya Makhene gets candid on reality TV show, The Makhenes, about her disappointment in her choices of past lovers, how her bad decisions have impacted on her children, and on picking up the pieces. That unfiltered look into her personal life unfolds on Sundays on Mzansi Magic.

Sowetan: What made you say ‘yes’ to a reality show?

Letoya Makhene: It was my idea. I approached producers and shared my concept with them, and they then took it to the channel. Beyond it being a good financial opportunity and helping me get back on my feet, after the first smear campaign against me shut down my work, it was also a chance to correct the narrative and allow people to decide for themselves, through my story, whether they want to love or hate me.

Sowetan: You’ve been in the spotlight from a young age, how have you changed over the years?

Makhene: I’ve had to grow a thicker skin and accept that not everyone can be trusted. We live in a world that can be cruel; where people will sometimes try to destroy you to get ahead. I’ve also come to realise that my heart is very soft and filled with a lot of love.

Sowetan: How would you describe yourself as a parent?

Makhene: I’m a doting mom. I adore my children and love them deeply. That’s why it hurts so much knowing that some of my choices have affected them negatively. I’ve had to, and still continue to, do the work to forgive myself for where I’ve gone wrong. They are my world.

Sowetan: Your love life makes headlines, how do you balance that with being an actress, musician, mother and daughter?

Makhene: I’m most disappointed in myself when it comes to my choices in partners and I have worked too hard to establish balance. I’m currently on a journey of self-discovery and will share my perspective on balance once I’ve figured it out.

The Makhenes cast (Supplied)

Sowetan: Has been on the show changed your relationships with your family?

Makhene: My immediate family and I have grown closer. It has created space for us to have uncomfortable conversations and to decide whether we want to continue loving one another or walk away from one another. Our love has proven to be stronger. The others have never mattered. They’ve always been who they are. The difference now is that they’re showing the world who they’ve always been.

Sowetan: What would you say to your younger self?

Makhene: Change your heart, little one, even if it’s a little bit. Not everyone has a good heart like yours; so you cannot trust or love the world with all of it. Keep some of it for yourself. Be comfortable with your boundaries and allow there to be consequences when those you love cross them. If they leave, it is okay. If they stay, they will stay knowing they must do better.

Sowetan: Why should people continue watching the show?

Makhene: It is probably the most authentic show to come from a high-profile family, and people should know that we deal with the same issues they face in their own families. The only difference is that others often choose to mask their own challenges and make themselves feel better by laughing at us. So, whether it is for your own healing or simply because you need someone else’s problems to feel better about your own, it is a must-watch.