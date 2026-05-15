Nikita Mashishi on new role and shedding ‘pretty girl’ typecast

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Breakout star Nikita Mashishi‘s acting journey has demanded patience − from working behind the scenes to shining in front of the camera. Having appeared in Isidingo, The Queen, The River, Rockville and Muvhango, her latest role in the upcoming Mzansi Bioskop film Lekompo 2 unpacks a new layer. Sowetan gets to know the rising star...

What does acting mean for you?

Acting has always been about storytelling first. Recognition is beautiful, but I’m not in this industry because I want fame. I want people to connect with the characters I play and feel something genuine.

How are you shaking off being cast as a ‘pretty woman’?

I want to challenge myself emotionally. I’ve played polished and glamorous characters before, but now I want something deeper. I want to play someone broken, neglected, messy and human. I want a role that strips everything away and allows people to see me differently as an actress.

Nikita Mashishi. (Supplied)

Who is Naledi in Lekompo 2?

Naledi is an ambitious young woman from Lesotho who is trying to build a better life for herself. She’s independent, focused, and determined, but she’s also carrying emotional struggles as she tries to survive and chase her dreams. She’s very different from me because I’m naturally bubbly and playful, while Naledi is more reserved and composed.

What drew you to the character?

Her resilience. Even though life is difficult for her, she refuses to give up on herself or her future. Many people will connect with that because so many people are trying to survive while still holding onto their dreams.

How did it feel landing your first lead role?

It felt surreal. I’ve spent years auditioning, taking smaller roles and trying to build myself in this industry. So stepping into a role where the story is centred around me felt like a reward for years of patience and hard work.

Your journey started behind the scenes on Muvhango. What do you remember about that?

I started as a background artist before doing my internship in editing, arts and make-up. That taught me so much about television and how productions work, but it also helped me realise that my passion was performing. I knew I belonged in front of the camera.

What was your breakthrough?

Isidingo was one of the turning points because I was there consistently for almost two years. That’s when audiences started recognising me. Then later, productions like My Brother’s Keeper helped people connect me to the other roles I had done before.

What has the industry taught you?

Patience. This industry can humble you because there are times when you keep auditioning, and nothing happens. You start questioning yourself and wondering when your moment will come. I’ve learnt that everybody’s journey is different, you can’t give up on yourself.

I love storytelling and acting, and that passion keeps me going — Nikita Mashishi

What keeps you going?

Faith and hope. There were moments when I felt discouraged, but I always reminded myself of why I started. I love storytelling and acting, and that passion keeps me going.

What kind of roles do you want to play next?

Very emotional and transformative ones. I want characters that challenge me emotionally and physically − layered characters with pain, vulnerability and depth. I want audiences to forget Nikita and only see the character in front of them.

What should audiences expect from Lekompo 2?

They should expect a story about ambition, survival, love and self-discovery. Naledi’s journey is emotional because she’s trying to build a future for herself while also discovering who she is along the way.