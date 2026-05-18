WATCH | Former Skeem Saam actor Cornet Mamabolo on playing radical youth leader Peter Mokaba

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Cornet Mamabolo became a household name as the original actor to play Thabo “T-Bose” Maputla on Skeem Saam before Hungani Ndlovu took over.

The actor steps into a different world with his latest role playing radical youth leader Peter Mokaba in the film Studying Under the Barrel of a Gun.

The Tebogo Malope-directed film also marks Mamabolo’s debut as executive producer. He unpacks his new journey with co-stars Kgwadi Selolo and Cameron Scott in a sit-down interview with Sowetan:

How different is playing a real-life figure like Peter Mokaba to T-Bose?

Mamabolo: Peter is an iconic human being. He’s an activist, a giant in society. So, it’s very different from playing T-Bose because T-Bose is fictional — you can create his mannerisms and shape him through the script and direction. But with Peter Mokaba, people know him. They know how he moved his hands, how he addressed crowds, how he spoke. So preparation had to go into studying videos and engaging with people who knew him so I could be as truthful as possible.

Did it become easier once wardrobe and makeup came together?

Mamabolo: Definitely. The makeup did justice, the wardrobe did justice and the preparation did justice. When we were preparing scenes, you could feel like you were in the trenches and in the Struggle with this guy.

How was it like on set?

Mamabolo: We were literally in the trenches. The mood was fighting, protesting, singing and students trying to find solutions. What made it even more emotional was that we shot at the University of Limpopo, where the actual events happened. We tried to be as authentic as possible — even making sure buildings that didn’t exist in 1986 were not visible in frame.

What was challenging about portraying Sgt Lawrence?

Scott: For years I avoided roles portraying racist apartheid officials who were just blatantly evil. But what fascinated me about this story is the duality. This character believed he was good and believed in the system he was working for. Then he starts realising the people he’s oppressing could have easily been him on the other side.

Cornet Mamabolo alongside co-stars Kgwadi Selolo and Cameron Scott. (Masego Seemela)

What was your biggest takeaway from the film?

Scott: Realising how important the resistance movements at the University of the North were in bringing apartheid to its knees. These aren’t stories many people know, but they shaped the country in massive ways. I hope audiences walk away understanding that there are still so many South African stories we haven’t told yet.

As executive producer, what stood out about Cameron’s performance?

Mamabolo: My memorable moment was during auditions because he earned the role there. One thing we pride ourselves on is trusting talent regardless of social currency. It’s about the skill and talent that’s there. And then on set he accidentally broke a resident’s door while filming a scene. He warned everyone to be careful with the doors because students still lived there — then he kicked the door and put a hole straight through it (laughs).

How would you describe Ernest Khosa?

Selolo: Ernest is deeply rooted in Christianity. He’s respectful, intelligent and naturally a leader. He’s someone who wants to make a difference and thinks carefully about every move he makes, especially within the struggle.

Did you do justice to the role?

Selolo: Definitely. Working with people who wanted to see young actors grow gave me confidence. I come from a theatre background, so this opportunity meant everything to me, and I put my whole life into preparing for the role.