LISTEN | Mashél Mokale shines on radio after Big Brother Mzansi

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Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 contestant Mashél Mokale might have missed out on the grand prize, but his budding radio career is flourishing.

The 32-year-old Rustenburg-born broadcaster has carved out a fresh lane as the midday host on North West commercial radio station YouFM, winning over listeners with his charming personality, humour and on-air presence.

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He spoke to Sowetan about life after Big Brother Mzansi.

Sowetan: How is life after Big Brother Mzansi?

Mashél Mokale: It has been dramatic in the best and worst ways, but overall it’s been beautiful. People assume that if you don’t win the show, everything dies down after eviction, but that’s not true. Sometimes the real opportunities begin outside the house. The show amplified who I was and introduced me to people who probably would never have discovered me otherwise.

Sowetan: How did YouFM happen?

Mokale: After my eviction, I had conversations with various people in the industry, and eventually YouFM called me back. I host the midday show between 12pm and 3pm. It feels like home. The show is just me being myself. A lot of people tell me, “We wish you showed this personality in Big Brother”, but viewers only see what Big Brother wants them to see. You don’t always get to experience someone’s full personality on reality TV.

Sowetan: Your eviction interviews with fellow Big Brother housemates have gone viral. How did that feel?

Mokale: Those interviews have been some of my favourite moments on radio so far. The interview with Ilano Sky was incredible because the energy was flowing naturally. Listeners were calling in nonstop; people were flooding the WhatsApp line with voicenotes. We also received immense love when I was live on TikTok. That moment reminded me why I love broadcasting.

Mashél Mokale talks about his life after Big Brother Mzansi season 6. (Supplied)

Sowetan: Did fame become overwhelming after the show?

Mokale: There are people who genuinely support you and then there are people who dislike you online for no reason. But what I’ve realised is that the hate mostly exists online. In real life, people have been kind to me. I’ve also learnt not to let social media dictate my life or relationships. I’m not going to stop being friends with certain people because fans want drama online, essentially the housemates from the Big Brother house.

Sowetan: What else do you have planned for your career?

Mokale: I want to do TV because hosting is something I love. I also want to work behind the scenes, especially around award shows and red carpet culture, because I feel South Africa has lost some of that glamour. Acting is also something I want to revisit because acting and presenting were always my first loves. But now, radio is my main focus. I’m not in a rush. I want to build properly and make sure every move makes sense.

Sowetan: How did Big Brother change your life?

Mokale: The show changed my life in ways I didn’t expect. It gave me visibility and introduced me to a completely different audience. It also taught me resilience because once you leave that house, you quickly realise people will always have opinions about you. But if you stay true to yourself and remain focused, life can become bigger than the show.