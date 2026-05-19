LISTEN | Rosemary Zimu-Mnguni returns to TV with emotionally charged role in Strings Attached

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rosemary Zimu talks all things beauty and being the leading star on Savage Beauty. PIC: SUPPLIED

Rosemary Zimu-Mnguni makes her return to the small screen after stepping away from the spotlight for almost two years to embrace motherhood and marriage.

<a href="http://iono.fm/e/1676952">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>

The actor stars in the new Mzansi Magic drama series Strings Attached. She speaks to Sowetan about motherhood, marriage and returning to acting.

What was it like being away from the camera?

It was a beautiful season. I got to fully experience pregnancy, becoming a mother and being at home with my daughter. For the first time in a long time, my biggest worry was simply what I was going to eat because my daughter needed feeding. It was such a soft and peaceful life. But eventually I started missing storytelling. I found myself creating stories for my daughter.

Was it difficult returning to acting?

Very difficult emotionally. There’s so much that happens to women during postpartum that people don’t always talk about. I had moments where I questioned myself and wondered whether I was even good enough to still be an actress. I had to pray through those feelings and remind myself why I started. My agent was patient and only started sending auditions once I told her I was ready.

Rosemary Zimu thanked God for everything that unfolded in her life. (Instagram/ Rosemary Zimu)

What made Strings Attached the right project?

The character immediately pulled me in. The moment I auditioned for Lethabo, I fell in love with her. She’s layered emotionally and deeply human. Booking the role also felt like validation that I still belonged in this industry and that I still loved what I do.

How different is the character from who you’ve played before?

Lethabo is a woman who wants to fix everyone around her. She’s caring, nurturing and always trying to help people, but that same nature traps her in a toxic relationship. She believes she can heal and change the man she loves, and in the process, she slowly loses herself emotionally. That psychological aspect of the story is what makes the role so intense.

The moment I auditioned for Lethabo, I fell in love with her. — Rosemary Zimu-Mnguni

How did you prepare?

I watched films and studied relationships that carried emotional manipulation and psychological abuse. One of the films I revisited was Sleeping with the Enemy because I wanted to understand why women stay in these situations and how those relationships slowly affect someone emotionally.

How has motherhood affected you?

Becoming a mother changed my life in the most beautiful ways. It gave me confidence and taught me to appreciate what my body is capable of. It also changed how I view life, how I pray and how I love people. Motherhood is the greatest role I’ve ever booked.

Actress Rosemary Zimu is excited about the new chapter in her life. (MASI LOSI)

How has marriage shaped you?

Marriage taught me patience and compromise. I used to be extremely independent, but marriage teaches you to think beyond yourself and consider another person in everything you do. It’s also taught me the importance of emotional safety. You can only truly soften and become vulnerable with someone who makes you feel safe.

What conversations do you hope Strings Attached sparks with viewers?

I hope it gets people thinking differently about abuse and toxic relationships. Sometimes people think abuse is only physical, but this story explores emotional and psychological abuse too. I also hope it encourages people to reflect on the relationships around them and maybe even helps someone who feels trapped.