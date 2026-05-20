Pauline on why Mzansi can’t get enough of The Makhenes family drama

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What would Sunday nights be without The Makhenes and their dysfunctional family drama? Boring, of course.

The jaw-dropping drama and controversy of the Mzansi Magic reality TV show have kept viewers on edge. Eldest sister Pauline talks to Sowetan about why Mzansi just can’t get enough:

Sowetan: Having been in the public eye for years, what has been your evolution?

Pauline Makhene: Being in the spotlight from an early age teaches you humility. You can’t remain static, so I’m constantly evolving and changing every day.

Sowetan: What has the entertainment industry taught you?

Makhene: My biggest lesson is, ‘Don’t be afraid.’ Whether you’re famous or not, people will always talk.

Pauline Makhene (Supplied )

Sowetan: You’ve been very open about your mental health journey. Why?

Makhene: I’m only opening up about it now, so the experience is still very new to me. Owning your narrative prevents people from looking down on you. Otherwise, some people dismiss everything you say as “crazy talk”, and that’s the worst part. That’s what inspired me to be so open.

Sowetan: How would you describe your parenting method?

Makhene: My parenting style is simple: honest, strict, supportive, and friendly. My children live with their grandparents, so I continued with the foundation that was already there. Now that they’ve passed matric, I’m navigating life with young adults. I learn as they grow, so I’m still figuring it out along the way.

Sowetan: Why can’t Mzansi get enough of the show?

Makhene: It’s very real. We’re not pretending; this is who we are: good, bad and ugly.

The Makhenes cast (Supplied)

Sowetan: What makes your family relatable?

Makhene: As South Africans, we look alike, we speak alike, and we share many of the same experiences as everyone else. We’re just bolder and louder.

Sowetan: How are you preserving your father Blondie’s legacy?

Makhene: Not only by aligning with the right contacts, but also through music, interviews and by helping him tell his story as we speak.

Sowetan: How have you grown since filming the show?

Makhene: My personal growth since filming has been focused on putting my record company on the map. I’m so much more determined when it comes to my career.

Sowetan: As the oldest sister in the family, are you overprotective?

Makhene: I protect those I love fiercely, boldly and loudly, as you can see on social media.