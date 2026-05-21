Londie London promises to be more unfiltered in new reality TV show

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Londie London has left her It-girl era behind and taken her celebrity status to a new level while juggling motherhood, family, music and business.

She’s taking TV viewers on that ride with her new reality show Life With Londie London, premiering tonight on Mzansi Magic. She is promising to show viewers a different side from what they saw in The Real Housewives of Durban.

She spoke to Sowetan about her season of rebuilding, healing and creating stability for herself and her children.

Londie London (Supplied)

What made this the right time to do your own reality show?

People have only seen pieces of me over the years. They have seen the glamorous side, the headlines and the drama, but not the real woman behind all of that. This felt like the right time because I am in a different space emotionally and mentally. I have grown and I wanted people to see the rebuilding process, not just the perfect moments.

How is Life With Londie London different from what viewers have seen from you before?

This show is much more personal. It is not just about appearances or social circles. People will see me as a mother, daughter and businesswoman trying to keep everything together. There are vulnerable moments in the show that I have never shared publicly.

Londie London (supplied)

Having faced public scrutiny was it hard to open up?

Very difficult. There were moments where I asked myself if I wanted cameras around while dealing with certain things. But I also realised that people were already speaking about my life without knowing the truth. I wanted to tell my own story in my own words.

Why are you choosing to speak up now on a lot of controversies that have followed you?

Because silence can sometimes make people believe anything. I reached a point where I was tired of people creating narratives for me. I am not doing this to fight with anyone or prove something. I am doing it because I deserve to be heard too.

What do you hope people take away?

I hope people see that starting over is okay. Life does not always go according to plan and sometimes you have to rebuild quietly and find yourself again. I want women especially to feel inspired to choose themselves and keep going.

Londie London (Supplied)

What was your biggest fear in doing the show?

That people would judge me before even hearing my side of the story. Once people think they know you, it is difficult to change that perception. I was nervous about being vulnerable again, especially after everything I have gone through publicly.

What is one misconception about you?

People think I am cold or always trying to appear perfect, but I am actually very soft and emotional. I have learnt to protect myself because of what comes with being in the public eye.

Was there pressure to show a “perfect” life on camera?

Definitely, especially as a woman. People expect you to always look strong, beautiful and unbothered. But this show is not about pretending everything is OK. There are moments where I am struggling, frustrated or questioning myself and I wanted that to be part of the story too.