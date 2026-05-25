Actor Makgotso M tackles surrogacy nightmare in ‘Amanzi Endlini’

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By Zibuyile Dladla

Makgotso M explores the dark side of surrogacy in her TV return, Amanzi Endlini.

Known for her roles in Isidingo, Muvhango, Is’Thunzi and The Woman King, she is joined by Keke Mphuthi, Nkanyiso Makhanya, Deli Malinga and Monnye Kunupi in the three-part Mzansi Magic drama series, airing from Monday night. She takes Sowetan on her journey with the character.

What were your thoughts when you first read the script?

“Aaah! Another controversial character!” But as an actor, you can’t judge your character. The challenge for me was making Nothile both controversial and likeable at the same time. I enjoy playing layered and complex characters because people are naturally complex in real life. We all become villains in someone else’s story at some point.

Makgotso M (Supplied)

Did you find yourself judging her?

There were moments where I questioned her decisions. Initially, her intentions came from a good place; she genuinely wanted to help her friend and her husband. But as the story progresses, things become emotionally complicated and spiral out of control. Whenever I caught myself judging her, I had to remind myself that my job as an actor is not to judge the character but to understand why she made certain choices and bring that truthfully to life.

What did you learn about surrogacy?

I would encourage anyone considering surrogacy to think deeply about the emotional impact involved. Nothile did extensive research into the legal side of surrogacy, but she underestimated the emotional and physical realities that come with carrying a child. There’s also the hormonal journey and the inevitable bond that can develop between the surrogate and the baby. I would strongly advise all parties involved to seek therapy before, during and after the process because it can be emotionally overwhelming for everyone.

Would you ever consider becoming a surrogate mother?

No, I personally wouldn’t. But what I find interesting is how controversial surrogacy and IVF still are in society. Recently, someone told me surrogacy is “not of God” because they believe you cannot pay for a child. But my view is that people are not paying for a child — they are paying for the process and the physical responsibility of carrying a baby. It’s similar to adoption, where there are also legal and administrative costs involved. Although I wouldn’t choose surrogacy for myself, I don’t have a problem with it, and I think society still needs more open-minded conversations around these topics.

How do you handle audiences struggling to separate the actor from the character?

I take it as a compliment when audiences feel strongly about my characters because that means I’ve done my job well. Thankfully, we no longer live in the era where people completely confuse actors with their characters. Social media and behind-the-scenes content help audiences see who we really are outside the storylines. Even today, people still talk about my character Onika from Muvhango, 11 years later, and that reminds me how impactful storytelling can be.

Makgotso M. (supplied)

What was it like to play opposite Deli Malinga?

It was phenomenal. Mam’ Deli truly embraced me both on and off screen, which made working together incredibly special. What humbled me most was her willingness to continue learning despite her success and experience. She reminded me that growth never stops, no matter how established you become in this industry.

What’s next for Makgotso M?

I’m focused on building multiple streams of income and expanding beyond acting. I went back to school last year and have been exploring different business ventures and opportunities. People will soon see what I’ve been working on.

Sowetan