Rorisang Mohapi-Grootboom enters her heroine era on Kwa Baba

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Rorisang Mohapi-Grootboom steps into her heroine era as the lead star in new telenovela Kwa Baba after playing villainous roles, most popularly in House of Zwide.

The actor plays Bahumi Motaung, the love interest to Vuyo Biyela‘s Zwelakhe Mkhize in the new Mzansi Magic show premiering on Friday. Mohapi-Grootboom unpacks for Sowetan what viewers can expect:

What is it like playing opposite Vuyo Biyela?

He makes it easy on set. Working with him doesn’t feel forced, it feels natural. There’s an ease between us that makes everything flow, and it helps when you’re carrying a love story because it doesn’t feel like you’re trying too hard.

Was the chemistry instant?

The funny thing is before we shot Kwa Baba, we were shooting another [show], Thuli’s Doek. We are also playing lovers in it. So by the time we got to Kwa Baba, the chemistry was already there. We already knew each other, we were already comfortable with each other, and that made it seamless when we had to step into these new characters.

How would you describe the dynamic between Bahumi and Zwelakhe?

Zwelakhe is such a charmer. He’s every girl’s dream. But there’s a lot going on in his world, a lot of trauma and pressure that he carries. With Bahumi he becomes calm. When it’s just them, they forget about everything else and just exist in their own world. They shut out the world. That’s what makes their relationship so special, because it becomes this escape for both of them.

How does it feel playing a heroine?

I’ve always wanted to play a romantic girl type of role. So this is something I’m excited about. Bahumi is such a sweet and disciplined girl. She’s very smart; she knows what she wants, and she carries herself in a very grounded way. For me, it’s been refreshing because it allows me to show a softer side that people haven’t seen from me before, especially coming from more villain-type roles.

How does your husband, Prince Grootboom, handle you playing emotionally intense or romantic roles?

We have an understanding. We both understand the role that we need to play when it comes to our jobs and also the boundaries and keeping it very professional. At the end of the day, he knows I’m acting, and I know he’s acting when he’s on set. It’s always about respecting each other’s work and not mixing it with real life.

Do you ever give each other acting notes?

We do talk about our work, but there are limits. I don’t watch everything he does, and he doesn’t watch everything I do either. There are certain things where I’m like, “Okay, that’s enough”. But overall, we support each other. We just understand that it’s work and we don’t let it interfere with our relationship or create unnecessary tension.

Are you nervous about how audiences will receive the show?

I would be lying if I said I’m not scared. I hope people receive it well and understand the vision. We live in a world where people are very quick to criticise, but we’ve put in the work. The writers did an amazing job, and we can only hope for the best. At the end of the day, you want people to connect with the story and the characters.