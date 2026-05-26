LISTEN | How Zee Nxumalo and Dlala Thukzin became a dance powerhouse

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First rising to superstardom as an amapiano artist, Zee Nxumalo’s sound in the last four years has evolved across genres, including lekompo and 3-step.

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In April, she dropped a four-track, 3-step EP titled Izinja Zam: Vol.1, alongside Dlala Thukzin, a pioneer of the genre.

The duo’s biggest hits include Mali, Ama Gear and Guqa.

Sowetan caught up with Nxumalo at an event she was performing at in Soweto at the weekend.

Zee Nxumalo. Picture: (supplied)

Sowetan: How has working with Dlala Thukzin affected you?

Zee Nxumalo: Dlala Thukzin has contributed so much to growing my ear taste and vocal taste. I’m able to jump from one genre to the next because of him. He invited me to the studio and urged me to try out 3-step, and we now have a project together, which is very beautiful, if I do say so myself.

Sowetan: How has it been transitioning from amapiano to lekompo?

Zee Nxumalo: First of all, I call it “kompo” because it’s lekompo that has Zulu in it. It’s been amazing to be part of that genre because it has opened me up to more fans in Limpopo. Previously, I wasn’t able to gig much in that province, but now I am able to, and the biggest shoutout goes to Shebeshxt, Naqua SA and the whole Limpopo gang.

Zee Nxumalo. Picture: (Supplied)

Sowetan: What motivates you to keep making music?

Zee Nxumalo: My creativity. I’m super creative, and it allows me to jump from one genre to the next. My creativity even surprises me at times, and who knows? Maybe one day I’ll jump on jazz or even gospel music.

I’m super creative, and it allows me to jump from one genre to the next. — Zee Nxumalo

Sowetan: What would you say are the three ingredients in creating a hit song?

Zee Nxumalo: Good energy, a massive amount of confidence because sometimes you freestyle and that turns out to be your biggest song, and a good beat.

Zee Nxumalo. Picture: (Supplied )

Sowetan: Which song put you on the map?

Zee Nxumalo: Funk 55

Sowetan: What more do you have in store for your fans this year?

Zee Nxumalo: I’ve been doing short films and a lot of appearances on Netflix. I’ve also been producing, and I’ve basically been in my creative era. People must just activate a creative Zee, who is bold and confident.