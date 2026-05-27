Deli Malinga returns to screens with matriarch role in ‘Amanzi Endlini’

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Deli Malinga has made a return to TV in the drama 'Amanzi Endlini', which concludes on Wednesday night.

Veteran actress Deli Malinga has returned to TV in three-part drama Amanzi Endlini, which concludes on Wednesday night.

Malinga is joined by Makgotso M, Keke Mphuthi, Nkanyiso Makhanya and Monnye Kunupi. She speaks to Sowetan about challenging viewers to have difficult conversation through her craft.

What attracted you to Amanzi Endlini?

What drew me was how close it is to real-life. These are not abstract issues — they are things happening in families every day. Infertility, pressure to have children and the expectations placed on couples are real struggles. I also felt it was important to be part of a story that doesn’t shy away from difficult conversations. It challenges people to think differently and to see beyond their own beliefs.

How would you define MaMntungwa?

MaMntungwa is a deeply traditional woman. She is loving, but her love is shaped by belief systems, culture, and expectation. She comes from a generation where family legacy and linage is everything. Her emotional core is her desire to become a grandmother. That desire becomes so strong that it influences how she sees everyone around her, especially her son and his partner.

Deli Malinga believes she can take on any role. (SUPPLIED)

How does she respond to the idea of surrogacy?

She is sceptical and confused at first. For her, surrogacy challenges everything she understands about family, motherhood and tradition. She questions whether it is natural, whether it is necessary and whether people truly understand the emotional consequences of such decisions. It is not rejection out of cruelty, but out of unfamiliarity.

What emotional layers did you have to explore?

I had to explore love, control, fear and vulnerability all at once. She is not one thing; she is many things at the same time. There are moments where she is firm and traditional, but also moments where you can see her softness and her deep longing. That balance made the role very interesting.

Was it difficult separating yourself from the character emotionally?

Yes, at times. Because the subject matter is so close to real-life experiences, you naturally carry some of it with you after filming. But I always remind myself that it is storytelling. Once the scene is done, I step out of it and return to myself.

Do you think this story will change how people talk about infertility and surrogacy?

I hope so. It can open doors for more honest conversations. These are topics that are often discussed privately or even avoided completely. If the show can help people speak more openly and without judgement, then it has done something meaningful. The importance of empathy. Families need to learn how to listen to each other, especially when dealing with sensitive issues like children and fertility. We all come from different perspectives and those differences should be understood, not dismissed.

Sowetan