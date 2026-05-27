LISTEN | Matured and wiser, Mthiyane back for season 2 of Amalanga Awafani

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Rising star Nsikelelo Mthiyane is on top of her game as the lead in Amalanga Awafani, but she had to overcome frequent rejection and delays on her journey. Along the way, she has also been a sports broadcaster.

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The 23-year-old actress from Richards Bay in KZN had her acting breakthrough in Sibongile & The Dlaminis. Now she reprises her fan-favourite role of Thembi Gumede in the second season of Amalanga Awafani. This is how she did it:

Sowetan: How does it feel stepping into a new chapter with Amalanga Awafani?

Nsikelelo Mthiyane: It feels like a real blessing and a moment of gratitude for me. When I look back at where I started, I remember being in spaces where I was still trying to figure everything out, still learning, still trying to prove myself. To now be part of something this big on SABC1, it feels surreal. I’m grateful for every single step that has led me here, even the difficult ones, because all of it prepared me for this moment. Being on a primetime show like this is something I’ve always hoped for, so I’m just embracing it fully and doing my best to grow within it.

Sowetan: How would you describe your journey from sports broadcasting to acting?

Mthiyane: It’s been a very interesting journey because sports broadcasting taught me discipline, confidence, and how to carry myself on camera. It helped me understand timing, delivery and how to stay composed even under pressure. At the same time, acting has always been the dream. So for me, it was never really two separate worlds; it was more like one path was preparing me for the other. Sports broadcasting kept me grounded and active in the industry while I was still auditioning and trying to break into acting properly. It wasn’t always easy balancing the two, but I’m grateful for that period because it built my resilience. It made me appreciate acting even more when the opportunity finally came.

Rising star Nsikelelo Mthiyane. (Supplied)

Sowetan: How did Sibongile & The Dlaminis shape your career?

Mthiyane: That role changed my life in many ways in 2024. Sibongile & The Dlaminis was really my breakthrough moment. It gave me visibility and introduced me to a wider audience, which was something I had been working towards for a long time. It also taught me discipline on set, working with established actors and understanding how a production comes together. Before that, I was still trying to find my place in the industry, but that role helped me feel seen and recognised.

Sowetan: What was the challenging part of your early acting journey?

Mthiyane: Dealing with rejection was the hardest part. You audition, you believe in yourself, and sometimes you still don’t get the role. That can really affect your confidence if you’re not careful. There were moments where I had to remind myself why I started and why I love acting. That’s what kept me going.

Sowetan: What has your journey from Richards Bay to primetime TV taught you?

Mthiyane: Timing is everything, and patience does matter in this industry. There were times when things were not happening for me, and it would have been easy to give up. But I stayed consistent. I kept learning, auditioning and believing in myself. Now I understand that every delay had a purpose.

Sowetan: What’s next?

Mthiyane: I’m focused on growing and learning as much as I can. I don’t want to rush the journey. I want to keep improving and take on roles that challenge me. If more opportunities come, I’ll welcome them with gratitude.