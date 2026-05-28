Sbahle relates definitive moment in her music career

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Umlazi-born rising star Sbahle has described working on her new single, Some More, with Afro-soul chanteuses Nhlanhla Mafu and Naima Kay as a definitive moment in her music career. Sowetan gets to know the singer:

Sowetan: What was it like working with Nhlanhla Mafu and Naima Kay?

Sbahle: It was a special and emotional experience. I grew up listening to both, so to now find myself on a song with them felt surreal. It felt like a full-circle moment in my journey because these are women I’ve admired for years, not just for their voices but for how they carry themselves as artists. What stood out was their humility and respect throughout the process. They never made me feel small or out of place.

Afro-soul singer Sbahle. (Mendy Studios)

Sowetan: How did you navigate making the song?

Sbahle: We made an intentional decision to record separately in our own studios. I recorded my parts in my own space, and they also recorded theirs independently. That approach was important because I wanted everyone to feel comfortable and not pressured by anyone else’s presence or expectations. Sometimes when artists are all in one studio, there can be a lot of unspoken pressure; you start comparing performances, thinking about who wrote what first or worrying about whether your verse is strong enough.

Sowetan: Did you feel intimidated working with such established artists?

Sbahle: To be honest, yes. At first I did feel a bit intimidated. I’m shy, especially when I’m around people whose work I deeply respect. There’s always that internal voice that makes you question yourself, whether you’re good enough or you belong. Both Nhlanhla and Naima Kay were incredibly warm and respectful. They engaged with my ideas, listened to my direction for the song and never dismissed my input. Very quickly, I stopped seeing them as “big industry names” and started seeing them as collaborators.

Afro-soul singer Sbahle. (Mendy Studios)

Sowetan: Who shaped your musical ear?

Sbahle: I grew up listening to a mix of powerful women who shaped how I see music and performance. Locally, I was deeply inspired by Brenda Fassie and globally I looked up to Beyoncé. Brenda Fassie taught me raw emotion, authenticity and fearlessness. Beyoncé taught me discipline, excellence and the importance of treating your craft with precision and intention.

Sowetan: How did your music journey begin?

Sbahle: My journey started very simply with posting covers online. I didn’t immediately have a big plan; I was trying to express myself and find my voice. As I kept sharing and learning, I started to gain confidence and realise that music was not just something I enjoyed, but something I could truly build a life around. Things started to evolve gradually. I began working on my own music, collaborating with others and slowly stepping into spaces that once felt out of reach.

Sowetan: Take us through your latest project, Iscoco Sami.

Sbahle: Iscoco Sami represents me fully stepping into my power as an artist and as a person. It’s about ownership; taking control of my journey, sound and decisions without waiting for validation or permission from anyone else. It also represents independence. I’ve had to learn so much on my own, make decisions for myself and trust that I am capable of building something meaningful. It’s not just music, it’s a statement of self-belief and confidence.