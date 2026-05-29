LISTEN | Starr Healer on love, loneliness and learning to protect her peace

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Starr Healer is stepping into a more vulnerable chapter of her artistry, opening up about love, industry pressure, identity and self-discovery.

The Afro-soul singer is preparing to release her heartfelt collaboration, Hamba Nami, with Nomfundo Moh.

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Sowetan gets to know the rising star:

Sowetan: Who is Starr Healer when the music is off?

Starr Healer: I’m still learning how to answer that properly. Off stage, I’m very quiet. People are surprised by that because they expect someone loud or always “on”, but I enjoy silence a lot. I spend a lot of time in my own head. I overthink things, replay conversations and analyse how I come across. It’s not always easy, but it’s honest. Music is where I release all of that.

Sowetan: Where are you from?

Starr Healer: I’m from Umlazi, and it shaped me in ways I only fully understand now. It’s a very expressive place; people are loud with love, pain and joy. Nothing is hidden. That environment influenced how I approach emotion in my music. Even when I’m soft, there’s still intensity. I was also a very observant child. I didn’t talk a lot, but I was always watching people…how they love, hurt and move through life. That’s where my storytelling started. My mother played a huge role too. She loved singing and was part of choirs. She is where my voice comes from emotionally. She taught me that feeling deeply is not weakness.

Sowetan: What kind of child were you growing up?

Starr Healer: I was very sensitive. I took things personally, even when I shouldn’t have. If someone raised their voice, I would carry it with me for days. I also wrote a lot. Writing became my escape…lyrics, poems, and thoughts I couldn’t say out loud. I kept it all in a book I never showed anyone. At family gatherings, I would sing and people would always ask me to lead songs. I didn’t understand it then, but now I realise they were seeing something I hadn’t grown into yet.

Sowetan: What does success feel like?

Starr Healer: Success feels unstable…in a good and scary way. One moment I feel like I’m growing and building something real, and the next I feel like I’m still figuring out the basics. I don’t feel fully settled in it yet. But I’m learning that success might not be a destination.

Sowetan: What is your relationship with fame?

Starr Healer: It’s complicated. There are moments when I’m grateful, when people sing my songs back to me or tell me something I created helped them emotionally. But there are also moments where I feel overwhelmed. When strangers recognise me or know my name, I still get shocked.

Sowetan: What sacrifices have you made?

Starr Healer: Privacy. Spontaneity. Freedom. Even relationships change because you start thinking about perception instead of just living. I miss being anonymous sometimes — just existing without being watched or recognised.

Sowetan: What has love taught you?

Starr Healer: Love has been one of my hardest teachers. I’ve learnt that I can give too much of myself. I’ve confused intensity for love before, and I’ve had to unlearn that. Now I understand that love should feel safe. It should feel consistent, not confusing. That’s why Hamba Nami is so personal…it speaks about choosing love intentionally but also choosing yourself within it.

Sowetan: What is your biggest fear?

Starr Healer: My biggest fear is losing myself in everything I’m building. Not just failing but becoming someone I don’t recognise because I tried too hard to meet expectations. I also fear not being understood. I express a lot through music, but I always wonder if people truly hear what I’m trying to say.