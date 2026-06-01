Metro FM’s Mangope shaped by her poor upbringing

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Award-winning broadcaster Faith Mangope’s unflinching approach to journalism and social equality was shaped by growing up in poverty and uncertainty.

The Metro FM on-air personality’s show, Talk with Faith Mangope, has garnered international recognition at the 2026 New York Festivals Radio Awards in the current affairs and documentary category for its submission themed Holding Power to Account. She speaks to Sowetan about balancing a demanding public career and private life plus her upcoming nuptials:

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Sowetan: Beyond the microphone, who is Faith Mangope?

Faith Mangope: I’m a grounded person shaped by where I come from. I was born in Mpumalanga and later moved to Johannesburg after my mother remarried. My upbringing wasn’t easy. There were times when my family struggled financially and emotionally, and we experienced real hardship. We used to queue for food parcels at church because we didn’t have enough. I also remember studying for my matric in the dark because we couldn’t afford electricity. I also went through abuse as a child. It shaped how I see the world and made me deeply empathetic to people’s struggles.

Award-winning broadcaster Faith Mangope. (Supplied)

Sowetan: How did those experiences shape the woman you are today?

Mangope: They made me sensitive to injustice and very aware of how fragile people’s lives can be. That’s also why I have such strong feelings about corruption. When people steal from the public purse, they are not just stealing money; they are stealing opportunities, dignity and futures from communities that are already struggling.

Sowetan: How do you balance your demanding career and personal life?

Mangope: It hasn’t always been easy. Broadcasting is emotionally demanding, especially when you are constantly engaging with heavy national issues. I’ve had to learn how to protect my personal space and peace. There are sacrifices that come with being in the public eye, especially around privacy and time. But I’m also in an exciting personal chapter and preparing to become a wife, which has brought a lot of grounding and joy. I’m learning what it means to build a life that exists both in the public eye and in private peace. The wedding is going to be in September but I can’t tell you further than that.

Award-winning broadcaster Faith Mangope. (Supplied)

Sowetan: What have been some of your toughest lessons?

Mangope: Learning to not internalise hate or harsh criticism. I’m open to different views and debate, but I’ve learnt that disagreement doesn’t need to be cruel or personal. There is space for different voices in broadcasting because audiences are diverse. Not everyone will resonate with your style and that’s okay.

Sowetan: Why is it important for you to lead conversations around politics, governance and social issues?

Mangope: Because I’m a patriot. South Africa is my home and I want it to succeed. We cannot ignore corruption, unemployment and inequality while people are suffering every day. Holding power to account is not optional... it is necessary. If we want a better country, we must confront uncomfortable truths and demand better leadership.

Sowetan: What does winning this award mean?

Mangope: Personally, it is incredibly affirming. When you’ve been in broadcasting for almost two decades, you sometimes wonder whether the conversations are truly landing. To be recognised internationally tells me that people are listening and engaging. Professionally, it places Metro FM’s current affairs work on a global stage and validates the importance of the kind of journalism we are doing.

Award-winning broadcaster Faith Mangope. (Supplied)

Sowetan: What would people be surprised to learn about you?

Mangope: I’m introverted and a homebody. I’m also left-handed, and I used to be a modern dancer and gymnast growing up. I even have provincial colours for gymnastics.