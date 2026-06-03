LISTEN| DJ Clock on divorce, fatherhood and finding peace

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DJ Clock dedicated the last six years to rebuilding life after divorce, with music taking a back seat.

Now the father of four is back with a renewed perspective with the release of his three-track EP Radiance, arriving this Friday.

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DJ Clock speaks to Sowetan about finding peace.

Sowetan: What has your life been like leading to this EP?

DJ Clock: I wasn’t stepping away from music intentionally. Life challenges you and sometimes you have to focus on what’s important. That was my family. I went through a divorce and my priority became my children. I wasn’t concerned about myself or even what was happening between me and their mother. My concern was making sure the children were okay. The divorce happened around 2018 and it was a difficult time. I had to put my energy into being present for them and making sure they adjusted.

Sowetan: How was your mental health affected?

DJ Clock: I was devastated. Not necessarily for myself but for the children because they were still young. As a parent, you immediately start wondering how they’re going to cope. You worry about how they will adapt, whether they’ll struggle emotionally or even how it might affect them at school. It was difficult, but what people don’t always realise is that with time, you heal. You find ways to move forward and make peace.

DJ Clock is back. (Supplied)

Sowetan: How are your children doing?

DJ Clock: They’re doing very well. We’re a happy family and I’m grateful for that. My eldest is 16 years old, then I have a 12-year-old and an 11-year-old. My youngest is only 11 months old, so I’ve started the fatherhood journey all over again. It’s beautiful to see them growing and doing well.

Sowetan: What does fatherhood mean to you?

DJ Clock: It means the whole world because family has always been important in my life. I grew up in a home where my mother and father are still married today. That’s the environment I came from and that’s what I knew growing up. That’s why the divorce affected me so deeply. I didn’t have personal experience of growing up in a separated household. Being a father is about legacy. It’s about building something that will outlive you. It’s about making sure your children are equipped for life and that you’ve left something meaningful behind.

Sowetan: What lessons have you learned?

DJ Clock: I’ve learned that you’re on your own. That might sound harsh, but life teaches you that. You have to learn how to stand on your own feet and keep moving forward regardless of what happens around you. Another lesson is kindness. People are carrying things you know nothing about. Just like I was going through a lot during that period, there are many people silently carrying their own burdens. We need to be more careful with our words and how we treat each other.

Sowetan: Tell us about Radiance.

DJ Clock: Radiance is literally my reflection. It’s me telling people where I’ve come from and where I am today. The project represents the peace I’ve found and the light that’s returned to my life. There’s happiness in my life now. There’s clarity. There’s healing. That’s what Radiance is about. I wanted to share that journey with people because many of us go through difficult periods and sometimes we need a reminder that things can get better.