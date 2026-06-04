Spirit & Thonadoo on preserving heritage with modern sound

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Afro-pop singers Spirit and Thonado to take SA by storm.

KZN music duo Spirit & Thonadoo blends maskandi, mbube, Afro-soul and Afro-pop in their sonic style, fast-emerging as part of a new wave of artists reimagining African storytelling using a fusion of modernity, innovation and heritage.

Sowetan gets to know the pair heavily influenced by Brenda Fassie, Lucky Dube and Michael Jackson.

Who are Spirit & Thonadoo beyond the music?

Spirit: I’m a grounded person. What people see on stage is only one side. I grew up in a musical family where singing was part of everyday life, so music has always been around me. Faith also plays a big role in how I move and how I approach life.

Thonadoo: I see myself as someone who uses music as a voice for people who feel unheard. It’s more than entertainment. I want my music to speak to real-life struggles and emotions. Outside of music, I’m a normal person who enjoys family, laughter and staying connected to my roots.

How did your upbringing impact you?

Spirit: I grew up in Vryheid surrounded by music. My late uncle introduced me to maskandi, and that shaped my understanding of African sound. From primary school, I was already singing and learning different styles. Over time, I started experimenting with other genres, but I never let go of my roots.

Thonadoo: I grew up in Glencoe, and music became my way of expressing things I couldn’t always put into words. I was inspired by everyday life and the stories around me. Music became a purpose – something that could heal, teach and connect people.

Afro-pop singers Spirit and Thonado to take SA by storm. (Supplied)

How did you meet and become a duo?

Spirit: We met through Facebook while we were both doing music separately. I had seen his work and appreciated it, and he also knew about me.

What inspired your sound?

Spirit: I wanted a sound that reflects where I come from. Growing up in KZN exposed me to different traditional sounds, so blending them with modern music felt natural.

Thonadoo: It’s about storytelling. African music has always been about passing messages and preserving culture. We wanted to keep that alive while still sounding current.

What challenges have you faced?

Spirit: Financial challenges were one of the biggest. Recording music, doing visuals and promotion requires money, and sometimes we didn’t have enough resources to push our work properly.

Thonadoo: It was also about being understood. People don’t always immediately accept your sound or your vision, so you have to keep pushing until they see it.

What sacrifices have you made?

Spirit: We’ve lost friendships and missed out on certain opportunities because we were focused on building our careers.

Thonadoo: There’s a lot people don’t see behind the scenes. Sacrifice is part of growth, even when it’s uncomfortable.

Afro-pop singers Spirit and Thonado to take SA by storm. (Supplied)

What would fans be surprised to know about you?

Spirit: I’m into fashion. I like expressing myself through style and hair.

Thonadoo: Same. Fashion is part of how I express creativity outside of music.

What lessons have you learned so far?

Spirit: Patience and respect. You need to respect the journey and the people you meet along the way.

Thonadoo: Trust yourself. If you don’t believe in your vision, it becomes easy to give up.

What’s next for Spirit & Thonadoo?

Thonadoo: We want to keep telling African stories through music and build something meaningful that lasts beyond us. We want to continue creating music that inspires people, heals people and reminds them of the power of their own stories.