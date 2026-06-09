Introducing rising star Londeka Mkhwanazi

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Fresh-faced star Londeka Mkhwanazi makes her big TV debut in the new local e.tv drama eGagasini: Waves of Change, premiering at the end of this month.

Sowetan gets to know the Afda student, who is juggling school and booking her acting breakthrough.

Sowetan: Who is Londeka Mkhwanazi?

Londeka Mkhwanazi: I’m a very shy person. People are surprised when I say that because they see the way I dress or present myself and assume I’m outgoing, but I’m reserved. I’m someone who enjoys quiet spaces, reading novels, spending time at church and being around the people I love. I was born in Mtubatuba in KwaZulu-Natal and later moved around while growing up. My family is based in Johannesburg, and they’ve played a huge role in shaping the person I am. I’m also family-orientated, and I still carry many of the values that were taught to me by my grandmother. Respect, humility and discipline are things that I take very seriously.

Respect, humility and discipline are things that I take very seriously. — Londeka Mkhwanazi, actor

Sowetan: What was your journey into the industry?

Mkhwanazi: I’ve always loved acting, but I didn’t always have the confidence to pursue it openly. When I was younger, I would help people with performances and drama productions. I would tell them how to approach a role and explain the emotions behind the scenes, but I was often too shy to step into the spotlight myself. Eventually, I realised that acting was my first love. I studied at the Market Theatre Laboratory and later attended Afda, although I’m still completing my studies. The journey wasn’t always straightforward because there’s no guaranteed stability in this industry.

Sowetan: Did you ever have self-doubts?

Mkhwanazi: Absolutely. There were times when I auditioned and genuinely thought, “If this doesn’t work, maybe acting isn’t meant for me”. I remember reaching a point where I felt like I had given absolutely everything I had to an audition. I told myself that if I didn’t get the opportunity, perhaps I should consider another route into the industry, maybe behind the scenes instead. Auditioning can be emotionally exhausting because you’re constantly putting yourself out there without any guarantees. But I continued showing up, continued praying and continued believing in the dream.

Sowetan: How do you balance acting and studying?

Mkhwanazi: It’s definitely challenging. Acting often requires you to be physically present, and opportunities don’t always arrive at convenient times. Sometimes you’re studying and then suddenly a job comes along that you simply can’t ignore. I’ve had to learn how to manage my time and prioritise what needs my attention at different moments.

Sowetan: Aside from acting, what do you enjoy?

Mkhwanazi: I love fashion. Fashion is one of my biggest passions, and I also do a bit of modelling. I’m also a gym lover. It’s where I reset and clear my mind. I enjoy reading novels, spending time at church and simply being at home. I’m an indoor person.

Sowetan: How did you bring your character Lwandle to life?

Mkhwanazi: I connected with Lwandle from the beginning because I understand her world. She is a church girl who has this incredible gift of singing, but she’s also trying to navigate life, friendship, family expectations and her own dreams. What made the role special for me was how relatable her story felt. There were moments on set where people would tell me that I wasn’t even acting anymore because I understood the character. I know what it’s like to come from a background where faith plays a huge role in your life and where people have certain expectations of how your gifts should be used.