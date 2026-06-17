Gugu Gumede on Joyce in ‘The Polygamist’, fan-reaction and chic wardrobe

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TV star Gugu Gumede takes opens up about the role of Joyce on The Polygamist.

Gugu Gumede’s career turn as Joyce Gomora, the family matriach in The Polygamist with her all-white sartorial choices, is the name on viewers’ lips.

In an interview with Sowetan, the 35-year-old actor addresses all our pressing questions.

How did The Polygamist happen?

I first heard about The Polygamist at the end of 2023. I was told about the book and started reading it. At the time, there was no role attached to it. I read it because I was interested and wanted to keep myself prepared as an actor. Then a year passed. Around June 2024, I stopped asking about it because I figured it would happen if it was meant to happen.

Then, at the beginning of 2025, I got a call telling me they were auditioning for The Polygamist. We auditioned over and over. I have never fought for a role the way I fought for Joyce.

What is the wildest fan reaction?

The reactions have honestly been unbelievable. What has shocked me the most is how many women have reached out saying, “This is my life.” People aren’t simply watching the series as entertainment… they’re recognising themselves in it.

People are laughing about certain moments, but there are also people confronting pain. Watching audiences connect Joyce to real-life experiences has been both beautiful and heartbreaking.

How did you approach Joyce without judging her?

As a performer, one of the first things you learn is that you cannot judge your character. Your responsibility is to understand them. That’s why I couldn’t judge Joyce. She had to become my girl. As an ordinary woman sitting at home watching television, there are definitely moments where I would look at Joyce and say, “Girl, what are you doing?” But as an actor, I couldn’t approach her like that.

That’s why I always tell people to finish the show before they judge her. By the end, you understand so much more about who she is and why she makes the decisions she does.

TV star Gugu Gumede opens up about the role of Joyce on The Polygamist. (Supplied)

Did playing Joyce challenge your views on relationships?

No, it didn’t. Human beings are complicated and flawed, and as actors we have to understand many different kinds of people. But understanding someone doesn’t mean becoming them.

I don’t subscribe heavily to method acting because I think there has to be a separation between yourself and the character.

Which scene was difficult to shoot?

One of the most emotionally demanding was the scene where Jonasi humiliates Joyce, calls her degrading names and physically assaults her. Later, it is revealed that he also sexually violated her, which becomes a major turning point in her story.

That was very difficult because of the emotional reality behind it. Another difficult scene was Jonasi’s death scene. It was beautiful in a strange way because it felt like a release for her, but performing it required me to revisit grief from my own real life. I had to tap back into the pain of losing my mother and that is never easy. The dinner scene where Joyce introduces the new wife to the children was another powerful moment for me. It was heartbreaking, frustrating yet beautiful.

What was your favourite fashion moment?

Joyce truly served us looks and the costume department did an extraordinary job. What impressed me wasn’t just how beautiful the clothes were, but how intelligent they were used to tell the story. People on social media have been analysing everything, from the colours characters wore to the symbolism behind certain outfits, and even nail polish choices.

Some of my favourite looks included the white anniversary dress, which I thought was spectacular. I also loved the outfit from the twins’ birthday celebration and the look Joyce wore to her book launch.

Did you get to keep some of Joyce’s clothes?

Yes, I did. I was fortunate enough to keep some of my favourite outfits from the show. I got to keep the twins’ birthday outfit as well as the book launch look.

After so many years in the spotlight, how does it feel to still be one of SA’s most fascinating and talked-about stars?

I’ve honestly been emotional about it. I’ve spent the entire weekend crying. I’ve been in this industry for 14 years. I started when I was 22 years old and I’m now 35.

For years, whenever people complimented my acting, I would thank them but quietly think, “You haven’t seen my best work yet”.

There was a period where that feeling actually hurt me because I knew what I was capable of. But over time it taught me a valuable lesson that everything happens when it’s supposed to happen. God makes everything beautiful in its own time.

The way South Africans have received this performance is something much deeper than career success. I feel seen and understood.