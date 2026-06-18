Sun-El Musician reflects on joy of symphonic collab with Dlala Thukzin

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Sun-El Musician stripped back his dance hits Sonini, Ubomi Abumanga and Insimbi for an unforgettable two-day concert experience at the weekend.

Together with fellow dance music powerhouse Dlala Thukzin, they served as headliners for this year’s Red Bull Symphonic. Sun-El Musician (real name Sanele Tresure Sithole) reflects on the moment.

Sowetan: What was the most interesting thing about being part of the Symphonic this year?

Sun-El: It was hearing music that people already know and love take on a completely new life. A symphonic setting allows you to hear every emotion, melody and layer differently. It was also exciting to share that experience with Dlala Thukzin; although we come from different spaces musically, we both have a deep respect for our craft and for each other.

Sowetan: How did you decide on which tracks made it to the orchestra set, especially since your sound is different from Dlala Thukzin’s?

Sun-El: The focus was never on our differences but on finding songs that would translate beautifully with an orchestra. Some records naturally carry strong melodies and emotions that lend themselves to live instrumentation. We spent time looking at the body of work and choosing songs that would create a journey for the audience while still staying true to who we are as artists.

Sowetan: Can we expect a collaboration between you and Dlala Thukzin after the show?

Sun-El: Music has a way of creating its own moments. We’ve been fully focused on making the symphonic performance special, but there is mutual respect between us. If the right song comes naturally, I wouldn’t rule it out.

I always look for honesty in the music ... what moves me is authenticity. — Sun-El Musician

Sowetan: Having collaborated with everyone from Simmy to Msaki and Sino Msolo, what draws you to an artist that you choose to work with?

Sun-El: I always look for honesty in the music. Technical ability is important, but what moves me is authenticity. I enjoy working with artists who have their own identity and who can bring emotion into a song. The best collaborations happen when nobody is trying to force anything and everyone is serving the music first.

Sowetan: You started off as a writer and producer for some big names. What was the scariest part of stepping out as Sun-El the artist?

Sun-El: Putting my own name and story out there. As a producer, you can work behind the scenes and let the music speak. Becoming an artist means people connect the music directly to you, and that comes with a different kind of responsibility and vulnerability. But I trusted the work and I trusted the journey.

Sowetan: How did you know that Afro-house was your sound?

Sun-El: I never sat down and decided that this was the sound. It happened naturally through the music I was making and the influences that shaped me growing up. I’ve always loved rhythm, melody and storytelling. Afro-house gave me a space where all those elements could exist together in an honest way.

Sowetan: If you weren’t a musician, which career would you have gone into?

Sun-El: I’ve always been someone who enjoys creating and building things, so I would still have found myself in a creative space. Whether it was working with young talent, production or another form of art, I would always be drawn to something that allows me to create and inspire.

Sowetan: What more do you have in store?

Sun-El: I’m working on new music and a few special projects that I can’t say too much about. I want to keep giving people music that they can connect with and create experiences that bring people together. The support I’ve received over the years means a lot to me, and I’m excited for what’s still to come.