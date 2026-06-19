Rwandan-Ugandan singer Somi on her love affair with SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Grammy-nominated Somi has performed on some of the world’s biggest stages, but SA remains one of the places closest to her heart.

As the Rwandan-Ugandan artist prepares to release her new album, What Does It Mean to Bloom? in August, she reflects on the special connection she shares with the local audience.

Sowetan: You recently performed at the Sankofa Festival alongside Thandiswa Mazwai and Msaki. What was that experience like?

Somi: It felt like a reunion. Thandiswa is a dear sister and someone I’ve been journeying with for many years through friendship, music and conversation. Being able to celebrate her 50th birthday and the launch of the festival made the experience even more meaningful. Msaki and Thandiswa were also part of my Miriam Makeba project, and they both joined me when we launched the album at the Apollo Theatre in New York. We hadn’t shared a stage together in several years, so being reunited in that way felt very special.

Sowetan: What did returning to SA feel like?

Somi: It reminded me how much love South Africans have always shown me. There’s a generosity here that is very unique. When South Africans decide that they love your music, they commit to the journey. They show up with so much warmth and sincerity. I felt incredibly held during that performance.

It made me realise I haven’t been as present in this country as I should be. My biggest takeaway was that it shouldn’t take this long for me to come back. I need to be intentional about returning because South Africans have always shown up for me.

Sowetan: What do you love most about SA?

Somi: The music. I love how willing people are to sing. It doesn’t matter whether they think they have the perfect voice or not. There’s a freedom in the way people participate in music. It’s something that belongs to everyone and that’s incredibly beautiful to me. Music feels communal here in a way that I really cherish.

Sowetan: What’s your favourite SA food?

Somi: I’m a vegetarian, but I love pap. It reminds me of ugali and many staple foods across the continent. It’s one of those foods that instantly makes me feel at home. Whenever I eat it, I’m reminded that SA is also a place where I belong.

Rwandan Ugandan singer Somi. (Supplied)

Sowetan: Your next album is What Does It Mean to Bloom? What does blooming mean to you?

Somi: It starts with self-awareness, groundedness and knowing yourself. Blooming isn’t about some dramatic outward transformation. It’s about growing within yourself and becoming more whole. I’ve been asking myself that question throughout different stages of my life and trying to understand what makes me feel most alive and connected to my own journey.

Sowetan: Would you describe this as a new version of yourself?

Somi: We’re constantly evolving; so I wouldn’t call it a completely new version. People will still hear the artist they’ve always known, but they’ll hear more risk-taking and perhaps a different kind of vulnerability. Working with new collaborators also helped create a fresh sound and a new creative energy.

Music feels communal here in a way that I really cherish. — Somi, Grammy-nominated singer

Sowetan: What is the biggest lesson you’ve learned?

Somi: Always be true to yourself. People can feel authenticity. Whether it’s in your music or in the way you move through the world, honesty is what connects. I’ve learned that creating from a truthful place is ultimately what resonates most deeply.

Sowetan: What sacrifices have come with that journey?

Somi: Being an artist means choosing uncertainty. It’s a path that comes with risks and very few guarantees. You sacrifice a certain kind of security because you’re constantly stepping into the unknown. But if you keep going, those sacrifices become part of the reward. They become part of the story that shapes who you are.