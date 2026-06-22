Lawrence Maleka leads ‘Critical But Stable’ TV adaptation

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By Xabiso Ngqabe

Lawrence Maleka leads the new 13-part series Critical But Stable, based on Angela Makholwa’s bestselling novel of the same name.

The Mzansi Magic Sunday night drama series will premiere on July 26 with Maleka (playing Mzi) joined by Fortune Thobejane, Batsile Ramasodi, Thabo Malema, Mmarona Motshegoa, Motsoaledi Setumo, Seipati Mahamu, Mapaseka Koetle and Eve Rasimeni.

The plotline is set when struggling entrepreneur Duke (Thobejane) ropes in his friends on an insurance scam to save his family and business.

Maleka breaks down what viewers can expect.

Thabo Malem and Lawrence Maleka in Critical But Stable. (Supplied)

What makes you excited about being part of this show?

First, it’s based on Angela Makholwa’s book, which already had a strong following and reputation. Then there was the cast. There was a lot of talent involved, and that’s always exciting as an actor because you’re constantly being challenged. Finally, Mzi was different to anything I’d done before, which made the opportunity even more appealing.

What are your thoughts on this story?

What I liked about the story is that it feels believable. It’s not about superheroes or larger-than-life characters. These are ordinary people who make one decision and then have to live with the consequences. I think that’s what will keep audiences invested because you can understand how these characters got themselves into these situations, even when you don’t agree with their choices.

Thabo Malema, Fortune Thobejane and Batsile Ramasodi in Critical But Stable. (Supplied)

What was your initial reaction when you read the script?

I was interested because it was different. Whenever a role takes me somewhere I haven’t been before as an actor, I pay attention. Mzi has a lot going on beneath the surface, and I enjoyed unpacking those layers. The more I read, the more curious I became about him.

How did you relate to Mzi’s journey?

Many people can relate to wanting to do better for the people they love. The pressure might look different for different people, but that responsibility is something most of us understand. What I found interesting about Mzi is that his intentions are often good, but the decisions he makes don’t always lead him where he wants to go.

Lawrence Maleka in Critical But Stable. (Supplied)

Did you draw any inspiration from your own life?

In some ways, yes. I’ve been fortunate to grow up around strong examples of love, commitment and friendship, so I understood those aspects of the character. But acting is always a balance between drawing from your own experiences and imagining circumstances you’ve never personally lived through.

What was your research like?

Preparation is important to me. Every character requires a different approach, but I always try to understand who the person is beyond what’s on the page. For this role I spent time speaking to people, listening to different perspectives and trying to understand the emotional reality of what Mzi is dealing with. That helped me ground the performance in something honest.

Motsoaledi Setumo in Critical But Stable. (Supplied)

Have you read the book or had conversations with the author?

Yes. Angela was very generous with her time and insight. Having access to the person who created these characters is always valuable because you get a deeper understanding of their motivations and the world they come from.

How did you build chemistry with your on-screen partner?

Motsoaledi is an incredible actress and a true professional. We spent a lot of time together on set, having conversations and getting comfortable with each other as scene partners. Once that trust is there, the chemistry tends to develop naturally.

Any highlights from filming?

Honestly, the people. We had a great cast and crew, and those are the projects you remember. Set is one of my favourite places to be, so being surrounded by talented people who care about the work made the experience enjoyable from start to finish.

Mapaseka Koetle in Critical But Stable. (supplied)

Sowetan