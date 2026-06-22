Lerato returns to TV two years after Gomora

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Lerato Mokoka, popular for playing Tshiamo in Gomora, makes her return to the small screen in the eight-part drama series Isibhamu.

In the last two years, her focus has been on screenwriting and creative development. In her acting comeback she plays Naledi Khoza in the new Mzansi Magic show.

Mokoka speaks to Sowetan about what it’s like to be in front of the screen.

What was life like after Gomora?

It was a huge adjustment. People didn’t forget Tshiamo. Even a year after the show ended, people would still stop me and call me by the character’s name. That made me realise how much of an impact Gomora had. The biggest change was having more freedom. For five years, my life revolved around work. I missed birthdays, weddings and family events. At the same time, there was uncertainty. When you’re on a long-running show, you know what your year looks like. Suddenly I didn’t know, and that can be scary. But it also forces you to grow.

How do you navigate that fear?

One thing I’ll always be grateful for is that some of the relationships I built on Gomora never disappeared. Ama Qamata, Nandipa Khubone and Siyasanga Papu are still part of my life. We support each other, celebrate each other’s wins and show up for one another. Those relationships evolved beyond being co-stars and became genuine friendships.

How did it feel like stepping back on set?

I was terrified. It surprised me because I thought, “You’ve done this before; why are you nervous?” But then I had to remind myself that it had been a while. My very first scenes were some of the most emotionally demanding scenes in the entire story. I remember thinking, “Wow, they’re throwing me into the deep end”. During my break from television, I wrote and starred in my own short film. That experience rebuilt my confidence because it reminded me that I could still perform and that I still loved acting.

How have you grown since Gomora?

Writing changed everything for me. As a writer, you’re constantly building characters, interrogating scripts and understanding why people behave the way they do. That process has made me a much better actor because I approach characters differently now. I’ve also become more resilient. There were auditions where I didn’t get the role and moments where I wondered whether I’d lost my touch. Over time, I learnt not to take rejection personally.

TV star Lerato Mokoka is back. (Supplied)

How did the decision to work behind the scenes come about?

I’ve always wanted to work behind the scenes because that’s what I studied for. After Gomora, I felt it was important to spend time establishing myself as a screenwriter. I worked on projects such as Obstruction and Soft Life, and the goal was always to strengthen that side of my career before finding my way back in front of the camera. Last year, I decided it was time to start auditioning again. I realised acting is like a muscle — if you don’t use it, you need to work at it. It took time. I auditioned for many things before Isibhamu came along.

What drew you to Naledi?

Naledi is unlike any character I’ve played. She’s a nurse who runs a clinic in a small community and wants to help the people she grew up with. Suddenly, violence starts happening around her, and it’s affecting people she knows and cares about. The role required a lot of research. I spoke to a family friend who’s a nurse because I wanted to understand not only the medical side of the job but also the emotional responsibility.