Bassie’s journey from amapiano chart-topper to grade 1 teacher

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Bassie has become one of amapiano’s most distinct voices, soundtracking heartbreak, love and anything in between in her chart-toppers.

The 26-year-old singer, christened Basetsana Maluleke, is juggling fame with teaching. She speaks to Sowetan about how she’s doing it.

Sowetan: Who is Bassie when the stage lights go off?

Bassie: Right now? She’s tired. I’m doing my teaching practicals, and I’m tired of waking up at 5am. For the past six weeks, it’s been teaching, sleeping, waking up early and doing it all over again.

Amapiano vocalist Bassie. (Supplied)

Sowetan: Why is finishing your studies important?

Bassie: Because [a career in] music is not guaranteed. I feel I might be the first person at home to graduate, which would be a nice achievement. Beyond that, I’ve always wanted a qualification because this industry can be unpredictable.

Sowetan: How do you balance the two?

Bassie: I don’t know if balance is the right word. It’s hard. My weekdays are spent teaching and preparing lessons. Then over the weekends I’m travelling for gigs. Sometimes I’ll perform all weekend and then fly back on Monday morning and head straight to school. It’s not glamorous.

Amapiano vocalist Bassie. (Supplied)

Sowetan: What have your teaching practicals taught you?

Bassie: Patience. I’m teaching grade 1 learners, so you have to find creative ways to keep them engaged. Their attention spans are very short.

Sowetan: Do you see yourself as a full-time teacher one day?

Bassie: Possibly. It all depends on where my music career goes, but I genuinely enjoy teaching and I like knowing that I have options.

Sowetan: Why is financial security important?

Bassie: Being an artist is scary. You can make money for a few months, and then the next six months are quiet. Meanwhile, life doesn’t stop. Rent still needs to be paid. Medical aid still needs to be paid. Having another stream of income gives me peace of mind.

Sowetan: What does Bassie do for fun when she’s not working?

Bassie: I’ve recently started painting on canvas. They’re not very good right now, but we’re getting there. I also love cooking and trying out new recipes.

Sowetan: What’s currently on repeat on your playlist?

Bassie: Ngikhumbula by Soa Mattrix and me.

Sowetan: What inspired Ngikhumbula?

Bassie: It’s about missing a moment rather than missing a person. It’s looking back on a relationship and remembering how happy you were during that specific time. The honeymoon phase. The freedom. The feeling of being in love. You’re not necessarily saying you want the person back. You’re just reminiscing.

Sowetan: What makes Soa Mattrix a good regular collaborator?

Bassie: It’s effortless. With Soa, I don’t even take 30 minutes to write a song. We sit down and talk, and somehow everything falls into place. We’re comfortable around each other and understand each other’s creative language.

Amapiano vocalist Bassie. (Supplied)

Sowetan: What makes you the happiest?

Bassie: Singing and writing. That’s where I process everything. My emotions, frustrations and experiences. Once I’ve written about something and sung it, it’s out of my system.

Sowetan: What makes you a hopeless romantic?

Bassie: I believe in people. I love people the way I want to be loved, and sometimes that gets me into trouble because not everyone loves the same way, but I don’t think I’ll ever stop believing in love.

I like a man who is kind to everyone around them. — Bassie

Sowetan: What is your ideal partner like?

Bassie: Kind. Thoughtful. Generous. And not just towards me. I like people who are kind to everyone around them. I like a soft man.

Sowetan: What is your biggest career lesson?

Bassie: The business side of music. I used to think royalties were just royalties. Then I realised there are different streams of income and different types of royalties. Artists need to ask questions and understand their business because this is our work and our property.